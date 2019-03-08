Recorder letters: Three markets, knife bins, Grand National, potholes, Brexit and nurses

Billingsgate Market is one of the markets which could move to Redbridge. Photo: JOE LORD Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Represent views of your voters

Chris Gannaway, vice-chairman, Aldborough Hatch Defence Association, writes:

We are delighted to note that Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for civic pride, admits that: “London's toxic air is having a highly detrimental effect on the lungs of children and young people” (Drivers will be fined for using roads by Ilford schools during pick ups and drop offs).

Great news that Cllr Howard is (and I quote) “committed to improving air quality in the borough”.

So how come he is giving his unequivocal support to the move of the three London markets to Hainault and Red House Farm on the green belt of Fairlop Plain?

Here a dual carriageway will carry huge lorries and commercial vehicles day and night.

A roundabout will be installed within very close proximity to a special needs school, a Scout camp site and residential homes.

Come off it, John! The other leg has bells on it!

How about representing the views of those who voted to put you on the council rather than supporting something that you personally happen to like – while your constituents are utterly appalled at the desecration of the much-loved green belt and wildlife site. Shame on you!

Meantime, support for our opposition grows daily with our petition at you.38degrees.org.uk/p/Redbridgegb now having over 2,600 signatures, plus paper petition forms being complete by those without internet access.

Retract claim of 'no daytime impact'

Chris Roper, Chadwell Heath, full address supplied, writes:

At a recent Locality Meeting in Chadwell Ward, Cllr Athwal told those gathered that the three markets proposals would “have no daytime impact”. This can be verified on Andy Walker's Facebook page, if necessary. I ask the leader to retract this assertion.

At the even more recent presentation on the subject at Fairlop Waters, not far from the location of the proposed three markets development, even the council's salesman was taken aback by such a statement from the leader of the council.

Tell us where the knife bins are

Paul Devaney, South Woodford, writes:

As a concerned Redbridge resident and parent, I'm amazed at the lack of information regarding knife/weapons bins in this borough.

So can the council please tell everyone:

1) Where are the knife bins located in Redbridge?

2) Why isn't this information on the council website?

3) Why aren't there more knife bins on council land, such as council dumps and recycling points/centres?

4) Why isn't Redbridge publicising these and encouraging concerned adults to check their homes, toolboxes, sheds and children's bedrooms in order to remove any potentially lethal weapons and dispose of them responsibly?

It's not rocket science it's called prevention and it's better than a cure!

It's time to ban Grand National

Mark Dawes, campaigns officer, Waltham Forest and Redbridge Green Party, writes:

Tragically, the horse Up For Review died at the first fence during the Grand National horse race.

This followed the deaths of Forest des Aigles and Crucial Role at the same meeting.

The Grand National meeting has now killed over 50 horses since the year 2000.

Every year, newspapers and TV give a lot of coverage to the Grand National, encouraging people to gamble on it as if it is all just a bit of harmless fun. But it is not fun for the horses who are killed or suffer injuries at this cruel event.

It is time to ban the Grand National – no pastime should involve the exploitation or cruelty to animals.

We have to pay more and get less

Judy Freedman, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

I have to ask why our roads are in such a poor state of repair, potholes everywhere.

Millions of pounds is received by the government in road tax, parking fines, Congestion Charges and now low emission zone charges.

Where does this money go and why are the roads not better maintained?

All I hear is there is no money. Everything we (the people) pay for is not available.

Cutbacks have been made to all services. Is there someone out there who can tell me where our money goes and what it is used for? It seems we have to pay more to get less.

MP should respect we voted to Leave

R Carter, Hainault Road, Little Heath, writes:

I have been watching the debate on Brexit for a very lengthy time waiting with bated breath to hear the views of our MP Wes Streeting or even a contribution.

It has taken until April 3, 2019 during the timetabling motion for him to show his hand. He called for another referendum or a customs union not Brexit.

Let us remind him that the people of Ilford North voted 53.3per cent to leave. He should respect the result. He hasn't, your votes and views don't count. Is he frightened of being de-selected?

I hope the people of Ilford will not forget when it comes to voting in the next general election.

You let the people of Aldborough Hatch down with the gravel extraction and also championed the market development at Little Heath.

Help us fight for more nurses

Jude Diggins, regional director and Cynthia Davis, board chairman, Royal College of Nursing, London, write:

The NHS is consulting on possible changes to the law that could help deliver the big ideas for the health service set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.

However, as nursing's biggest professional union, we at the Royal College of Nursing believe there is a conspicuous gap in NHS plans. The gap is nurses, or rather the lack of them.

There are nearly 40,000 nursing vacancies in England with London's health service accounting for almost a quarter of the empty posts. This must change.

We are inviting patients, their families and the public to join our call for a change in the law to address the shortage of nurses and protect patient care.

Please tell the NHS what you think by completing our online form at rcn.eaction.org.uk/NHS-consultation