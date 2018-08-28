Recorder letters: Aladdin, KMT, parking, veterans, volunteer and run for charity

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Still chance to see magical Aladdin

Ken Gaunt, Greenslade Road, Barking, writes:

Hi theatre goers - well panto season is nearly over but Aladdin is on at the Kenneth More theatre until January 19 and there are still a few seats left.

The panto is not to be missed – Charlie Jones as Aladdin plays a blinder; look out for the magic carpet scene, it is truly magical.

Simon Hayden as Ebenezer is brilliant – you either love him or hate him.

Also back by poplar demand is Marc Seymour as Widow Twanky, hysterical as ever, and Rikki Stone as Pc Pongo gets the audience singing along with him. Look out for all his antics.

Lorraine Porter as the genie of the lamp looks like she has stepped out of the 70s era with her pink hair and Paul Giddings as the genie of the ring is a scream (behind that rock). And not forgetting Rachel Simmons as Princess Jasmine and Nic James as the emperor. They all make this panto two hours of fun-filled humour.

Also well done to the whole cast.

The scenery, choreography, acting, singing, dancing, costumes etc all make a West End performance - who needs The Palladium with a panto like this on your doorstep.

In addition at the KMT are some other brilliant shows coming like the Marriage of Figaro, When we are Married, Half A Sixpence, The Monster Under the Bed, One Man Two Guvnors, Chicago, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and many more.

So come along to one of the many shows.

The KMT will be glad to see you.

Redbridge needs to keep KMT open

Hilary Kissin, full address supplied, writes:

Once again my family and I attended the pantomime at the Kenneth More Theatre which, as usual, was of a very high standard and enjoyed by all of us in a range of ages from three to 80.

The cast were very professional and well done to Steve Day, the manager of KMT, for stepping in at short notice to play Ebenezer.

Keep up the good work KMT.

Redbridge needs the KMT, let’s make sure it stays open.

Wardens ticketing as car parks locked

Richard Harris, Ilford, full address supplied, writes:

On bank holiday Tuesday I came past Fairlop Waters to find all the car parks locked.

What was even more galling was that there were a number of council traffic wardens putting tickets on cars that were parked nearby the entrances.

I think it is disgusting that they cannot be bothered to pay their staff to open a public amenity and yet they are happy to pay for traffic wardens to work on a bank holiday.

Consider giving a job to a veteran

Deirdre Mills, chief executive, The Poppy Factory, writes:

This can be a challenging time of year for veterans. Those with mental or physical health conditions who do not have a job or a close support network can feel particularly isolated.

At The Poppy Factory, we know that ex-service men and women who are wounded, injured or sick will still flourish in the right working environment. In return, the skills they have honed in the military bring enormous benefits to their employers.

The contribution made by meaningful work to positive mental health cannot be overstated.

The Poppy Factory’s employability team works closely with individuals, helping to boost their confidence and skills and look for the right job opportunities in their communities.

We help with everything from CV writing and interview preparation to training and in-work support, making sure our veterans feel comfortable in whatever new roles they take up.

This year I hope many more businesses and organisations across London will consider the value that veterans can add to their workforce.

Our team stands ready to help more wounded, injured and sick veterans find a way to fulfil their potential as civilians in our capital.

How you can help the NSPCC’s work

Rupa-dey Amin, head of region for fundraising, NSPCC, writes:

The NSPCC has had a very successful 2018. Through our Speak Out Stay Safe service we’ve taught 234,982 primary school children in London about how to stay safe from abuse.

And trained volunteer counsellors have delivered approximately 39,100 counselling sessions to children in London who felt they had no one else to turn to.

We rely on public support to help us continue our work and it is only thanks to the generosity of people in London that we have been able to reach so many children.

If any of your readers haven’t yet supported us, we would love them to think about getting involved in 2019. There are so many ways to do this.

Why not take part in a sponsored event? Volunteer for our Speak Out Stay Safe service or Childline, or join your nearest fundraising group and organise your own fundraising events?

To find out how you can support the NSPCC and help us reach even more children in 2019 and beyond, visit nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do.

Best wishes for the New Year.

Run for Meningitis Research charity

Jenny Robinson, Meningitis Research Foundation, writes:

Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) would like to invite your readers to take up a charity place for The Big Half taking place in London on Sunday, March 10.

Public entries sold out quickly for The Big Half - a half marathon from London Marathon Events Ltd which shares much of its 13.1 mile route with the world famous London Marathon - but you can still enter with an MRF charity place and join the fight against meningitis and septicaemia.

Anyone looking for a New Year challenge is welcome to apply for a charity place with MRF, regardless of whether they’ve been affected by the disease personally or not.

The Big Half is set to be a celebration at the heart of London with DJs, bands, food and plenty of colour along the route.

To find out more, visit meningitis.org/big-half-1 or contact Jenny on jennyr@meningitis.org. The deadline for signing up is Friday February 8. Meningitis and septicaemia are deadly diseases that strike without warning. One in ten people affected will die and a third of survivors will be left with after-effects, some as serious as brain damage, amputations, blindness or hearing loss.