Recorder letters: Respect parks, King George Hospital, Anderson School and support for NHS staff

Empty water bottles are being dumped in South Park. Archant

Letters, contributions and comments sent in from Recorder readers this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Don’t leave bottles in park

Barbara Iggulden, Henley Road, Ilford, writes:

On my exercise walks in South Park I am often seeing empty water bottles lying near the gates.

Why is it that people are able to carry a full bottle of water to the park but having drunk it are unable to carry the empty bottle home, but have to throw it on the ground?

Has children’s A&E been closed?

Bob Archer & Andy Walker, c/o Blythswood Road, Ilford, write:

The claim by Tony Chambers, the chief executive of BHRUT, that children’s A&E at King George Hospital has not been closed does not stand scrutiny.

By closing Clover Ward, Mr Chambers closed all in-patient beds for children at King George Hospital, and reduced the service from a full type 1 A&E to a more restricted type 3 urgent care A&E. Other hospitals that have closed type 1 children’s A&E have been up front about the closure and advised parents not to send children to the closed A&E.

This is because transferring children from King George to other hospitals puts children at a slight but nonetheless real risk of worse care.

Hospitals are sources of coronavirus infection so parents and children who are transferred are also at risk of additional and unnecessary coronavirus infection.

Mr Chambers’ statement is at savekinggeorgehospital.blogspot.com

Please don’t close Anderson School

Morgan Bowyer wrote to Kirstie Fulthorpe, Director of Education, National Autistic Society:

My name is Morgan and I am a Year 11 student at the Anderson School. I am writing to present to my view to why the Anderson School should stay open.

Firstly, when I was going through a tough time at home, the staff at Anderson School would make me feel happy and safe and they would always listen to me which show that the staff listen to the kids.

Secondly, we do learn in school. Some kids have bad days but they still try hard to work. They also enjoy coming to school.

Before I came to Anderson School, I used to have no friends, used to get bullied and I used to hate school, when I came to Anderson school it opened up a new door in life.

Now I love school and have loads of friends and if you were to close the school I would lose all my friends and that would really upset me.

You may also want to watch:

Also, the school has helped me to see that having autism is not a bad thing and that there are positive things about having autism.

Also, just think, some people struggle with being in a new place which can be really hard for them and could you imagine how hard that could be for them?

This is meant to be a place of learning. Imagine how the kids are meant to learn when you can’t go to the school.

We may have bad Ofsted reports but if you give the school one more chance and maybe work with the school then you may be able to keep the school open.

Just try and put yourself in the shoes of the kids and teachers, just think how many teachers will lose their jobs when the school closes and all the kids that now have to move on again with the worry that they maybe bullied or picked on, how would that make you feel?

Also, when I got home after the first day I went to Anderson School, my parent said I have smiled for the first time.

Please don’t forget everyone is allowed bad days – if you have bad days all the time I may not be able to change your minds – but for my sake and all the students I am writing on behalf of please could you give everyone at Anderson School one more chance or re-think about it.

I know I might not be able to change your mind but could you please think about the kids’ views too.

I have achieved so much at Anderson School which I would have not achieved at my old school and I’m sure this applies to other students too.

It may take lots of years of improvements but if you close the school, you don’t have people learning which means they are having a lack in education and work to get their dreams – would you rather have kids learning or not learning. There are not enough schools that are autism specialist schools so instead of closing them, keep them open.

I hope you all rethink the choices you made and hope to hear back soon.

Focus on mental health of NHS staff

Dr Gary Marlowe, chairman, British Medical Association (BMA), London Regional, writes:

Covid-19 has undoubtedly put a huge strain on the health and wellbeing of NHS staff. It has greatly exacerbated the challenges staff faced before the pandemic and now it is adding significant new ones.

Many doctors have experienced a significant rise in their workload and have had to deal with the added anxiety of concerns over PPE and their own safety while delivering care on the frontline during the pandemic. It is unacceptable that 48 per cent of frontline workers in London are carrying this burden.

The NHS must step up its mental health support offer to all staff in London during and after this pandemic. Supporting the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of the workforce must be a top priority for the NHS for the long-term.

Enjoy parks but respect the rules

Mark Camley, executive director, Parks and Venues, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park; Shaun Dawson, chief executive, Lee Valley Regional Park Authority; Tony Leach, chief executive, Parks for London; Andrew Scattergood, chief executive, The Royal Parks; Richard Parry, chief executive, Canal & River Trust and Colin Buttery, director, Open Spaces Department, City of London, write:

As those responsible for some of London’s key open spaces we are not surprised that during these difficult times our parks, green spaces, towpaths and riversides have become a vital part of our national response to coronavirus.

Now we have reached a new phase, however our message remains the same – please respect any regulations in place at the open spaces you visit – we can only keep our parks and green spaces open if you continue to help us.

Social distancing remains – keep two metres apart from people outside your household. Sitting outside is allowed – but again keeping your distance from those not in your household. It might be that on occasions those working hard to keep these spaces open will ask people to move on as areas are getting too crowded, please respect that and be kind in your response as they are only doing their job to keep open spaces safe.