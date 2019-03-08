Search

Opinion: Brexit is sucking the life out of parliament

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 October 2019

Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting, believes every voter should make the decision about our Brexit. Picture: KEN MEARS

Ilford North MP, Wes Streeting, believes every voter should make the decision about our Brexit. Picture: KEN MEARS

Today (Saturday), parliament will sit for the first time since the outbreak of the Falklands War and only the fourth time since the Second World War.

No one should underestimate the depth of the Brexit crisis and what it could mean for our country.

Boris Johnson may yet emerge from the European Council meeting with a revised deal for Parliament to vote upon.

Or he may emerge empty handed. Either way, today's sitting of parliament will be a big moment.

I still believe that every voter should make the decision about our Brexit future, not just 650 MPs.

Whether this choice is leaving with a deal or leaving with no deal, we should all make that decision with the option of remaining.

There are urgent issues that need to be addressed.

In recent weeks I have been focused on school funding and the need for major refurbishments and rebuilds of some of our local schools, policing and access to GP services.

Brexit is sucking the life out of all these pressing issues in parliament.

We could be in a general election at any moment.

I am grateful to members of Ilford North Labour Party for overwhelmingly endorsing me to be Labour's candidate - whenever the election comes - despite the best efforts of Redbridge Momentum.

Local residents know that I may not always toe the party line, but I always make decisions based on what I believe to be in the best interests of our community and our country.

