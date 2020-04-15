Search

Opinion: Fix eyes on Jesus and receive his peace

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 April 2020

Rev Thom Jee, curate, All Saints Woodford Wells

Rev Thom Jee

We live in a world that is changing fast. Just a month ago life was carrying on as normal, but now we’re adjusting to life in a country that’s all but shut down.

For many of us our first reaction is fear. It may be fear of getting ill, the isolation itself, or financial worry. We fear for those we love who are vulnerable, elderly, or battling the virus and exhaustion – both in the NHS.

The sad irony is that at a time when we need connection more than ever, we find ourselves held apart. Living in isolation. In these anxious and uncertain times, how can we find peace?

We’ve just celebrated Easter. And in the days after Easter, when the disciples were locked away themselves, in fear for their lives, Jesus came to them and said, ‘Peace be with you.’

He is saying the same to us today. Inviting us to come with our worries and our burdens, our uncertainty and our fear, and to find rest and peace in him.

Jesus’ offer of peace is grounded in the sacrifice of his own life for us on the cross, and his resurrection from the dead. At Easter we celebrate Jesus’ victory over the grave, and his offer of life after death for all who trust in him. The coronavirus may make us afraid, but in Jesus we find someone on whose love and strength we can rely: someone worthy of our trust.

For myself, I’ve found that the more I fix my eyes on Jesus, the more I receive his peace.

At this anxious time, may we all know the peace that Jesus offers; the peace that transcends human power or understanding.

