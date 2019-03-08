Search

Opinion: Nothing is permanent, except God

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 October 2019

Rev Janet Buchan finds stability and security in God.

A good friend of mine died last week after a very short illness. She was much loved and leaves a gap that will be huge for her family, her friends and her community. In such a short time everything changed.

A couple of days after that news I was travelling through an area I had known well as a child and was struck by how much it had changed: new, taller buildings, different road layout, some of the character erased.

There is, of course, much that is good about the new developments, including better-quality housing, dark corners cleaned up and safer access for cyclists, but it does feel sad when familiar landmarks disappear.

And then there is the national political situation. What does the future hold? We simply don't know.

So often we find ourselves clinging to the illusion that we can keep life the same, and that it will go on for ever, unchanged, with us firmly in control.

But change is part of life and there is much that we cannot control.

Nothing is permanent in this world including, painfully, ourselves. It is very disorientating.

And so the Christian faith teaches us to look to God for the stability and security that we crave.

In the midst of personal, local and national upheaval, it is the certainty of God's unchanging and eternal love that sustains, challenges and comforts me.

As St Paul wrote: "love never ends" and God is love. There is something that is permanent.

