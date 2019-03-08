Search

Opinion: Pleased plan for music festival rejected

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 October 2019

MP John Cryer does not think a festival on Wanstead Flats would be practicable.

MP John Cryer does not think a festival on Wanstead Flats would be practicable.

Today we have been given confirmation that the proposal to hold a festival on Wanstead Flats has been withdrawn.

I'd like to thank those residents who have objected. The idea of a large festival on Wanstead Flats was not practicable for many reasons and I am pleased that the proposal has been withdrawn.

"Why?" Some of my constituents say. What about the money that could come in to the local area such as the High Street?

Any financial contribution to the local economy such as Wanstead High Street would rely on festival goers coming in through parts of Wanstead, such as the High Street.

The parking in that part of Wanstead and infrastructure just isn't there for a big festival.

The local councillors, residents, community groups and myself had concerns about transport, safety and damage to the environment.

Environmentally, Wanstead Flats is home to nesting sites of Skylarks, a rare site these days. Though we had been assured that the 'footprint' of the festival would be restricted, I know many were concerned about a possible impact on the Skylark nesting grounds.

The Skylarks and residents can rest easy, for now. But I suspect this issue may well crop up again.

