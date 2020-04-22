Opinion: My hope is this solidarity continues

John Cryer MP hopes that the community solidarity will survive when coronavirus has gone. Archant

We are all facing lockdown, a massive change to our liberty, a public health threat to our lives and a threat to the economic life of our country.

Despite these very difficult circumstances, what continues to cheer me is how much people are pulling together.

My team and I are currently inundated on a daily basis with pleas for help on food supply access, housing, business support, benefits, stranded abroad without any help, stuck in hotels without money or medicine; NHS staff, London Ambulance, and transport workers concerned about lack of PPE and and testing, education, self-employment and many other issues.

Lots of people tweet me about their problems, which I do try and help if I can quickly by Twitter – but before I even try, often another constituent has already contacted me to say they have seen a tweet and can they help someone else with things like shopping. It’s very heartening!

An example is the Mutual Aid groups that have sprung up everywhere, with people helping neighbours and strangers with things like shopping, prescriptions, lending books and DVDs, helping with gardens and speaking to people experiencing loneliness. Our society and the way we live could change massively due to Covid-19. My hope is this public solidarity continues.

• You can find information and help at – Redbridge Council: redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub/, Gov.uk website: gov.uk/coronavirus and my site: johncryermp.co.uk/index.php ‘Coronavirus Update’