Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: My hope is this solidarity continues

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 April 2020

John Cryer MP hopes that the community solidarity will survive when coronavirus has gone.

John Cryer MP hopes that the community solidarity will survive when coronavirus has gone.

Archant

We are all facing lockdown, a massive change to our liberty, a public health threat to our lives and a threat to the economic life of our country.

Despite these very difficult circumstances, what continues to cheer me is how much people are pulling together.

You may also want to watch:

My team and I are currently inundated on a daily basis with pleas for help on food supply access, housing, business support, benefits, stranded abroad without any help, stuck in hotels without money or medicine; NHS staff, London Ambulance, and transport workers concerned about lack of PPE and and testing, education, self-employment and many other issues.

Lots of people tweet me about their problems, which I do try and help if I can quickly by Twitter – but before I even try, often another constituent has already contacted me to say they have seen a tweet and can they help someone else with things like shopping. It’s very heartening!

An example is the Mutual Aid groups that have sprung up everywhere, with people helping neighbours and strangers with things like shopping, prescriptions, lending books and DVDs, helping with gardens and speaking to people experiencing loneliness. Our society and the way we live could change massively due to Covid-19. My hope is this public solidarity continues.

• You can find information and help at – Redbridge Council: redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub/, Gov.uk website: gov.uk/coronavirus and my site: johncryermp.co.uk/index.php ‘Coronavirus Update’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Clayhall D-Day veteran Len Brace dies of coronavirus

Len Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len Brace

Most Read

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Clayhall D-Day veteran Len Brace dies of coronavirus

Len Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len Brace

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Essex FA activities to keep children occupied

The Essex FA are promoting activity ideas to keep children occupied

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Opinion: My hope is this solidarity continues

John Cryer MP hopes that the community solidarity will survive when coronavirus has gone.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Staff at Newham Hospital.

Coronavirus: Movember campaign to connect men over sporting classics

The scoreboard shows the final score after the FIFA World Cup qualifying game between Germany and England at the Olympic Stadium, Munich in 2001
Drive 24