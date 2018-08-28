View from the House: Redbridge needs more bobbies on beat

Early in the new year, some friends of mine in Barkingside were burgled.

The culprits broke in through the back door late one afternoon and by the time my friends returned home, they found their home ransacked and some valuables missing.

Days later, some neighbours on my own street were burgled. Last week, we saw a report of a violent burglary in Clayhall and news from a leading price comparison website that IG5 is the worst postcode for burglary in Britain.

Young people have been robbed on the way home from school and have been advised to walk home in groups.

Enough is enough.

Crime, and fear of crime, is ruining the lives of too many people in our community.

Criminals are aided and abetted by Tory cuts to police numbers.

Where the police put in place focused operations to tackle crimes like burglary, they’ve been a success.

But I’ve got to be honest: this isn’t good enough.

I hear too many complaints of the police not responding to calls promptly, not investigating crimes thoroughly and not being as visible as they used to be.

This isn’t a criticism of the men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe. They have my total respect and admiration.

It is a damning indictment of government ministers who’ve slashed their budgets and presided over falling police numbers.

That’s why I’m launching a new campaign: Redbridge needs more bobbies on the beat.

You can sign my petition at wesstreeting.org