View from the House: Mrs May is deluded over knife crime

Archant

Our community is reeling from the death of 20-year- old Che Morrison, stabbed outside Ilford station last Tuesday, the stabbings on Woodford Avenue on Thursday that left one teenager lucky to be alive, and the murder of Romford teenager Jodie Chesney a day later.

As I reflect on the number of children murdered on the streets of England I feel sorrow, grief, but most of all, anger.

The prime minister said this week that there is no link between police numbers and crime. She is deluded.

Former Met Commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe, someone who knows what he is talking about, says 20,000 new police officers need to be recruited.

The prime minister is in a state of denial about the extent of this crisis. The number of children under 16 being treated for stab wounds in England has risen by 93per cent in the last five years.

Her fingerprints may as well be on every crime scene.

Rising crime isn’t just a reflection of falling police numbers, but about the condition of Britain. Youth services gutted, children growing up in temporary accommodation and gut-wrenching poverty, pupil referral units that leave children more likely to be become involved in gangs.

Where leadership is required, we have a vacuum in Number 10. Where resources are required, we have swingeing Tory cuts.

We need a return to the mantra that successfully reduced knife crime in this country: tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime. Now.