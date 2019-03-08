Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

View from the House: Mrs May is deluded over knife crime

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 March 2019

Wes Streeting, Ilford North MP

Archant

Our community is reeling from the death of 20-year- old Che Morrison, stabbed outside Ilford station last Tuesday, the stabbings on Woodford Avenue on Thursday that left one teenager lucky to be alive, and the murder of Romford teenager Jodie Chesney a day later.

As I reflect on the number of children murdered on the streets of England I feel sorrow, grief, but most of all, anger.

The prime minister said this week that there is no link between police numbers and crime. She is deluded.

Former Met Commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe, someone who knows what he is talking about, says 20,000 new police officers need to be recruited.

The prime minister is in a state of denial about the extent of this crisis. The number of children under 16 being treated for stab wounds in England has risen by 93per cent in the last five years.

Her fingerprints may as well be on every crime scene.

Rising crime isn’t just a reflection of falling police numbers, but about the condition of Britain. Youth services gutted, children growing up in temporary accommodation and gut-wrenching poverty, pupil referral units that leave children more likely to be become involved in gangs.

Where leadership is required, we have a vacuum in Number 10. Where resources are required, we have swingeing Tory cuts.

We need a return to the mantra that successfully reduced knife crime in this country: tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime. Now.

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers’ display against Bromley has boss Taylor purring

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates the third goal against Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woeful West Ham well beaten by relegation-haunted Cardiff City

Cardiff City's Victor Camarasa scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Daggers cruise to home success over Bromley

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the first goal against Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Embleton hails Happe after Orient finish demanding week on a high

Leyton Orient assistant manager Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s shut out title rivals to return to the summit

Leyton Orient players Craig Clay, Macauley Bonne and Martin Ekpiteta celebrate a goal (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists