View from Youth Council: Youth election candidates questioned

On Monday, January 28 the Redbridge Youth Election “Meet the Candidates” event took place where young people met with our final 10 candidates.

They are Aishah Arshed, Amelia Crorie, Aqsa Kidia, Eman Bibi, Esha Ilyas, Hannah Chowdhry, Isabel George, Khatira Kazemi, Leon Raj and Zainab Abari.

The candidates have three manifesto points that they are campaigning on which can be found on the Redbridge.gov.uk.

Serious youth violence is a manifesto point of all 10 candidates as it was the highest voted motion in the Make Your Mark campaign both locally and nationally. Furthermore, the Mayor of London wants every London borough to have a strategy to tackle the rising rates in knife crime.

The “Meet the Candidates” event gave young people the opportunity to ask the candidates questions and bring up any concerns they had about their campaigns

The evening consisted of individual questions for the candidates and group discussions.

It is important that, as young people, we are given the chance to vote and voice our opinions, thus having an event like meeting the candidates is essential.

All young people aged 11 to 18 in Redbridge had the chance to vote in the Redbridge Youth Election in February with ballot boxes distributed to all Redbridge secondary schools and other centres.

The ballots listed the 10 candidates and their three manifesto points.

The Youth Election results will be announced at the Town Hall and young people are welcome to attend.

