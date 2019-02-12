Search

Spiritual Life, Poor countries want fair treatment

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 March 2019

Rev Paul Harcourt, All Saints, Woodford Wells

For most of us, nourishment is easy.

We go to the supermarket, head to a restaurant, or drive past a window where prepared food is handed to us in a matter of seconds.

We turn on a tap, and clean water flows instantly into our homes.

We are an exception.

More than 1.1 billion people don’t have access to clean water.

In many parts of the world, women and children carry heavy jugs for miles to retrieve their daily allowance—and even then, the water may not be safe to drink.

It’s a critical situation. Every five seconds, a child dies from hunger-related causes.

Every fifteen seconds, a child dies from water-related diseases.

All these problems have solutions, but nothing seems to change.

I believe that few of us are unmoved by the plight of so many, however we often think that there is nothing we can about it.

Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs from February 25 to March 10, challenges us to think otherwise.

What if it were possible for the global poor to lift themselves out of poverty by getting a fair return for their work?

Whilst the economic system tends to work against them, we can make informed consumer choices – and raise our voices – to try and provide a living income for those who need it most.

The poorest countries don’t want special treatment.

They simply want fair treatment, so that they can work to solve their own problems.

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death near Ilford Station

Police were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 9.19pm today (February 26). Photo: @stanikzai_19

Ilford Station murder: Public tried to save man, 20, stabbed to death

Forensic officers investigate the crime scene near Ilford Station where a man was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, February 26. Photo: Aaron Walawalkar

Gants Hill double stabbing: Teenagers’ injuries no longer ‘life threatening’

Police at the scene of the incident on Beehive Lane

Woman bitten on face and sexually assaulted in Ilford town centre

The woman was walking away from the Clements Road car park in Ilford when she was attacked on February 17. Photo: Ken Mears

