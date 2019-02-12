Spiritual Life, Poor countries want fair treatment

Archant

For most of us, nourishment is easy.

We go to the supermarket, head to a restaurant, or drive past a window where prepared food is handed to us in a matter of seconds.

We turn on a tap, and clean water flows instantly into our homes.

We are an exception.

More than 1.1 billion people don’t have access to clean water.

In many parts of the world, women and children carry heavy jugs for miles to retrieve their daily allowance—and even then, the water may not be safe to drink.

It’s a critical situation. Every five seconds, a child dies from hunger-related causes.

Every fifteen seconds, a child dies from water-related diseases.

All these problems have solutions, but nothing seems to change.

I believe that few of us are unmoved by the plight of so many, however we often think that there is nothing we can about it.

Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs from February 25 to March 10, challenges us to think otherwise.

What if it were possible for the global poor to lift themselves out of poverty by getting a fair return for their work?

Whilst the economic system tends to work against them, we can make informed consumer choices – and raise our voices – to try and provide a living income for those who need it most.

The poorest countries don’t want special treatment.

They simply want fair treatment, so that they can work to solve their own problems.