Spiritual Life: How would your wish help others?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 February 2019

Rev Ola Franklin, St Paul’s, Woodford Bridge

Archant

You may remember stories from childhood where someone is given three wishes, and they waste the first two and then make a better choice third time around, once they’ve learned their lesson.

In the Bible, we come across folk who have the opportunity to ask for something they want, but they make strange choices: King Herod Antipas said to his stepdaughter, “Ask for anything you want, and I’ll give it to you, up to half my kingdom.”

Personally, I think the girl should have called his bluff and asked for half the kingdom – but no, she asked instead for the head of John the Baptist and was granted it. Which was a bit tough on John.

King Solomon had a dream where the Lord said to him, “Ask for whatever you want me to give you”.

Solomon asked for what he knew he needed: “Give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong.”

The story is often summed up as “Solomon asks for wisdom”.

Rather than seeking riches and benefits for himself, Solomon wanted to know the best way to use his power and position for the good of his people. Solomon was commended by the Lord for his unselfish request and was given even more than he asked for.

I wonder how we would respond to the same sort of question asked of Solomon.

What would we want? How would we use what we’re given for the good of others?

