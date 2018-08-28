Spiritual Life: We must focus on working together

With my interest in history, I was fascinated to read in the newspaper, that one the contributing causes of the ‘mini ice-age’ of the 16th and 17th centuries may have been the decline in the population of the indigenous Americans brought about by the arrival of European settlers.

Call it the ‘Knock-on Effect’ or ‘The Law of Unforeseen Outcomes’, each one of us needs to be aware that all our actions may bring with them unexpected and undesirable consequences.

Thus, one of the unexpected consequences of the Brexit referendum has been to concentrate all the energies of government onto a single issue, and so not fulfilling its duty of care to the NHS, the necessary reforms to the benefit system, knife crime, the list seems endless.

A couple of weeks ago we Christians held The Week of prayer for Christian Unity.

My personal prayer on this theme has always been that we, as Christians, should focus on those things we hold in common, like faith in Jesus Christ, who died to save us all, not just a tiny minority, thus concentrating on what we have in common.

What binds the various peoples of the United Kingdom together is a shared history, with a love of freedom expressed in a constitution which has adapted itself over the years to meet the needs of an ever-changing world.

So let’s focus on what we hold in common, and work through our differences with dignity and good grace.