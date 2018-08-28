Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Spiritual Life: We must focus on working together

PUBLISHED: 08:30 09 February 2019

Rev Ian Monks, St Paul’s Church, Woodford Bridge

Archant

With my interest in history, I was fascinated to read in the newspaper, that one the contributing causes of the ‘mini ice-age’ of the 16th and 17th centuries may have been the decline in the population of the indigenous Americans brought about by the arrival of European settlers.

Call it the ‘Knock-on Effect’ or ‘The Law of Unforeseen Outcomes’, each one of us needs to be aware that all our actions may bring with them unexpected and undesirable consequences.

Thus, one of the unexpected consequences of the Brexit referendum has been to concentrate all the energies of government onto a single issue, and so not fulfilling its duty of care to the NHS, the necessary reforms to the benefit system, knife crime, the list seems endless.

A couple of weeks ago we Christians held The Week of prayer for Christian Unity.

My personal prayer on this theme has always been that we, as Christians, should focus on those things we hold in common, like faith in Jesus Christ, who died to save us all, not just a tiny minority, thus concentrating on what we have in common.

What binds the various peoples of the United Kingdom together is a shared history, with a love of freedom expressed in a constitution which has adapted itself over the years to meet the needs of an ever-changing world.

So let’s focus on what we hold in common, and work through our differences with dignity and good grace.

Most Read

Redbridge men fined for trying to have sex with Ilford prostitutes

The coucnil said if Redbridge men stop using sex workers, then they will go away. Photo: Yui Mok

Former Valentines High School head of DT banned from teaching over perverting the course of justice conviction

A stock photograph of a teacher at a secondary school. Picture: PA

Plans submitted for mosque expansion in South Woodford

Resident Laura Piercy Farley outside of the Woodford Mosque in Mulberry Way. She is concerned by plans to expand the building. Photo: Ken Mears

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge Council clamps down on Ilford business selling illegal, unsafe tyres

A stock picture of car tyres. Photo: Ben Birchall

Most Read

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

#includeImage($article, 225)

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Start of new Victoria Park Cricket League draws ever closer

The start of the new Victoria Park Cricket League is drawing ever closer (pic: George Watson)

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Town seek revenge away to old rivals Clapton

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

Redbridge manager Wetherall keen to return to action

Ilford and Redbridge met at Cricklefield Stadium in the Essex Senior League (pic Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists