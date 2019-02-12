Search

Spiritual Life: Let’s daily look for hidden blessings

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 February 2019

Rev Canon Marie Segal, St Andrew’s Church, Ilford

Archant

It’s with a great sigh of relief when we leave January and February behind.

It seems to be darker in the mornings, colder and for many we are still paying of the debts built up at the end of last year.

And, of course, many of us are trying to loose those extra pounds before the spring/summer great uncovering arrives.

Normality has settled in and in the dark months of winter we look ahead to sunnier and warmer days and if we are really lucky, to a holiday.

Let’s stop and recognise that to have these expectations we are indeed very blessed.

Let’s think about those who have no homes in which to hide away from the cold and dark.

The unemployed, who have no pay packet to look forward to, the hungry that would not be as picky about what they eat and whose cupboards are bare because they cannot afford to fill them.

Think of those whose year will be the same as last year and for some even more difficult.

Consider those who can never think about a summer holiday but instead have to put all their energy into surviving another day.

Jesus came to give hope to the poor.

Let’s not just think about ourselves but try to help each other in a small way. Let’s remember to daily thank our God for all He has given us and look for the hidden blessings even when it’s a cold February day.

