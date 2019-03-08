Search

Advanced search

Spiritual Life: Having bucket list is not the answer

PUBLISHED: 08:30 16 March 2019

Rev Canon Ian Tarrant, St Mary’s Woodford

Archant

What are you doing for the rest of your life?

Some people today make a list of things that they want to see or do before they die – this concept was popularised by the 2007 movie The Bucket List starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman.

It is good to think about the shape and purpose of my life, and what is important to me, but as a Christian I question the assumptions that underlie making a bucket list.

First, in Christian thinking, death is not the end; our life on earth is just a prelude to eternal life in another realm with God.

We don’t have to cram everything into our few decades here, if you look forward to millennia in heaven, where the landscapes, music and art will doubtless exceed those on earth.

Second, for a Christian, life is not about choosing what I want, but choosing what God wants; submitting my own desires to the will of my creator.

The Christian heroes whom we admire did not have bucket lists – they asked themselves, what would God have me do, before he calls me home?

Saint Augustine wrote that our hearts are restless until they find their rest in God.

In our hunger for experience we forget that joy does not come through seeing many beautiful things – it comes through slowly appreciating the beauty of a few.

A few deep personal relationships count for more than many shallow encounters.

What are you doing for the rest of your life?

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

The school said its pupils are expected to be well behaved both in the classroom and in the community. Photo: PA

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Video of Muslim students ‘banned from worshipping indoors’ prompts Seven Kings school to open multi-faith prayer room

A still from a clip posted on Twitter showing a number of Muslim students praying outside in the play ground of Seven Kings High School, in Ley Street. Photo: Twitter

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Most Read

Redbridge Council trial wheelie bins after 50% of waste thrown out is food

Would you like a wheelie bin? Photos: Steve Parsons

Ilford pupil expelled for carrying a knife

The school said its pupils are expected to be well behaved both in the classroom and in the community. Photo: PA

Plans for six-storey hotel with 46 rooms in Goodmayes

The hotel could be built near Goodmayes Station and Tesco. Picture: Google Maps

Video of Muslim students ‘banned from worshipping indoors’ prompts Seven Kings school to open multi-faith prayer room

A still from a clip posted on Twitter showing a number of Muslim students praying outside in the play ground of Seven Kings High School, in Ley Street. Photo: Twitter

Mayor Khan gives Redbridge Council £3.3million to build new bridges, cycle lane and walkway

A CGI mock-up for how a similar cycle path scheme in Bromley, also funded through Transport for London's Liveable Neighbourhoods programme, could look. Photo: TfL

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Team News: Leyton Orient vs AFC Telford United

Jay Simpson walks out ahead of Leyton Orient vs Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Barkingside boss Goldstone set to rotate squad for cup clash

Barkingside manager Alex Goldstone during Ilford vs Barkingside, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 2nd March 2019

West Ham boss Beard plays down favorites tag ahead of FA Cup clash with Villans

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Redbridge boss Wetherall is expecting hard-fought clash with local rivals Barkingside

May & Baker manager Micky Wetherall during May & Baker vs Swaffham Town, Buildbase FA Vase Football at Gale Street on 4th November 2018

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists