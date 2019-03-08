Spiritual Life: Having bucket list is not the answer

What are you doing for the rest of your life?

Some people today make a list of things that they want to see or do before they die – this concept was popularised by the 2007 movie The Bucket List starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman.

It is good to think about the shape and purpose of my life, and what is important to me, but as a Christian I question the assumptions that underlie making a bucket list.

First, in Christian thinking, death is not the end; our life on earth is just a prelude to eternal life in another realm with God.

We don’t have to cram everything into our few decades here, if you look forward to millennia in heaven, where the landscapes, music and art will doubtless exceed those on earth.

Second, for a Christian, life is not about choosing what I want, but choosing what God wants; submitting my own desires to the will of my creator.

The Christian heroes whom we admire did not have bucket lists – they asked themselves, what would God have me do, before he calls me home?

Saint Augustine wrote that our hearts are restless until they find their rest in God.

In our hunger for experience we forget that joy does not come through seeing many beautiful things – it comes through slowly appreciating the beauty of a few.

A few deep personal relationships count for more than many shallow encounters.

