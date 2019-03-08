Opinion: Passover is a time for spiritual stock taking

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin explains the meaning of Passover. Photo: KEN MEARS Archant

The Jewish community across the globe will be celebrating the Festival of Passover which began last night (April 19), commemorating their freedom from the oppression of Egyptian slavery (1300 BCE).

The festival of Passover calls for early and elaborate preparations to make the Jewish home fit for the great festival.

It is not physical preparations alone that are required of us, but also a spiritual stock taking too. Indeed, there cannot be one without the other.

We are taught, “In every generation each we should see ourselves, as though we personally had been liberated from Egypt.”

This is to say, that the lesson of Passover has always a timely message for each individual and a lesson for all faiths.

The story of Passover is the story of Divine Providence within all that happens.

What is happening in the outside world need not affect us. There is much suffering within the wider world but, so too do we see much kindness, care and compassion.

The story of the Jewish People's historic enslavement and subsequent freedom, teaches us that humanity at large can choose between spreading hate and suffering or make a difference by contributing in a positive manner to making the world that we live in a better place each and every day by us all.

Indeed a good reason for each generation to be reminded.