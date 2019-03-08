Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Passover is a time for spiritual stock taking

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 April 2019

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin explains the meaning of Passover. Photo: KEN MEARS

Rabbi Aryeh Sufrin explains the meaning of Passover. Photo: KEN MEARS

Archant

The Jewish community across the globe will be celebrating the Festival of Passover which began last night (April 19), commemorating their freedom from the oppression of Egyptian slavery (1300 BCE).

The festival of Passover calls for early and elaborate preparations to make the Jewish home fit for the great festival.

It is not physical preparations alone that are required of us, but also a spiritual stock taking too. Indeed, there cannot be one without the other.

We are taught, “In every generation each we should see ourselves, as though we personally had been liberated from Egypt.”

This is to say, that the lesson of Passover has always a timely message for each individual and a lesson for all faiths.

The story of Passover is the story of Divine Providence within all that happens.

What is happening in the outside world need not affect us. There is much suffering within the wider world but, so too do we see much kindness, care and compassion.

The story of the Jewish People's historic enslavement and subsequent freedom, teaches us that humanity at large can choose between spreading hate and suffering or make a difference by contributing in a positive manner to making the world that we live in a better place each and every day by us all.

Indeed a good reason for each generation to be reminded.

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Essex’s Chopra

Varun Chopra of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Tennis: GB ready for Kazakhstan Fed Cup test

Great Britain's Johanna Konta and her team-mates after victory in the Fed Cup at Bath University.

Appeal to find missing Newham man with links to Ilford

Aaron Kato has connections to Newham and Ilford. Pic: Twitter/MPSNewham

Cricket: Middlesex leave mark on Essex

Dawid Malan hits four runs during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Embleton hails support of Orient fans after victory over Harrogate

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists