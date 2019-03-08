Spiritual Life: Teach peaceful mindset in schools

Archant

Whether it was last week’s stabbings in Redbridge, the recent tension at the India and Pakistan border or next month’s 100 year anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre – a historic event which killed hundreds of Punjabi Indians – the reminders of the distress and disruption that violence causes are as powerful today than ever before.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, which provides a good opportunity for people of all backgrounds to reflect on the importance of Gandhi’s teaching of “Ahimsa” meaning respect for all living things and avoidance of violence.

Every violent act begins with a violent desire within someone’s mind which disturbs that person’s own peace and happiness before it disrupts the peace and happiness of anyone else.

Therefore, one cannot neglect the role the mind plays towards the lead up to a violent act.

To fully commit to Gandhi’s notion of “Ahimsa”, greater time and attention needs to be dedicated across schools, universities and work places to train human beings in mindfulness and inner peace.

In a hectic world, this is not a skillset which will come naturally to human beings, including the youth of our borough. However, a starting point could be for our youth to not only learn conventional subjects such as maths and English but to also incorporate subjects such as meditation and mindfulness within the educational curriculum.

Learning to maintain a peaceful mindset may be a starting point to assist in curbing an increase in violence.