Spiritual Life: We must care for our neighbours

All religions teach that we should look after those who are vulnerable in our society.

Especially with the current cold spell, we cannot forget those who are homeless within our borough. It is the duty of the council and society to protect and provide them with shelter.

I am proud to be part of the sponsoring committee for Project Malachi, a short term housing solution for the homeless.

This is a unique project in the sense that this is in partnership with the council and faith communities. Projects of this nature should be supported by all the communities as homelessness is not unique to any religion or community. Last week I attended an event organised by Grenfell Together to recognise all those individuals and organisations that played a key role in the aftermath of the disaster. The common thread that was really apparent throughout the event was that the community wanted to assist those who were sadly affected by the tragedy on the basis of kindness and humanity.

Nobody cared about what religion or nationality or ethnicity the victims were, they were human beings that needed to be cared for and supported in their hour of need. Nineteen months after the tragedy, the community are together and united to ensure that not only does justice prevail but they support each other.

Our prophet Muhammad (PBUH) mentioned quite clearly: “None of you has faith until he loves for his brother or his neighbour what he loves for himself.”

If we simply followed the above teaching, we would be a much more caring and united community.