Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Spiritual Life: We must care for our neighbours

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 February 2019

Mohammed Omer, Gardens of Peace

Archant

All religions teach that we should look after those who are vulnerable in our society.

Especially with the current cold spell, we cannot forget those who are homeless within our borough. It is the duty of the council and society to protect and provide them with shelter.

I am proud to be part of the sponsoring committee for Project Malachi, a short term housing solution for the homeless.

This is a unique project in the sense that this is in partnership with the council and faith communities. Projects of this nature should be supported by all the communities as homelessness is not unique to any religion or community. Last week I attended an event organised by Grenfell Together to recognise all those individuals and organisations that played a key role in the aftermath of the disaster. The common thread that was really apparent throughout the event was that the community wanted to assist those who were sadly affected by the tragedy on the basis of kindness and humanity.

Nobody cared about what religion or nationality or ethnicity the victims were, they were human beings that needed to be cared for and supported in their hour of need. Nineteen months after the tragedy, the community are together and united to ensure that not only does justice prevail but they support each other.

Our prophet Muhammad (PBUH) mentioned quite clearly: “None of you has faith until he loves for his brother or his neighbour what he loves for himself.”

If we simply followed the above teaching, we would be a much more caring and united community.

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

Chad Morris and Jordan Young. Photo: Essex Police

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

A man was knocking on doors offering free salad today.

Top ten most expensive properties bought in Redbridge 2018 - including buildings in Ilford, Clayhall, Barkingside, Woodford Green and Wanstead

The Drive, Photo: Google Maps

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Black cab drivers will be charged the ULEZ. Photo: PA

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

Police have increased patrols. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Jailed: Drug dealing duo who peddled crack cocaine in Hainault and Chigwell

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man knocking on Redbridge doors offering free salad is not part of a con, company claims

#includeImage($article, 225)

Top ten most expensive properties bought in Redbridge 2018 - including buildings in Ilford, Clayhall, Barkingside, Woodford Green and Wanstead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barkingside road ‘hotspot’ for drugs and more CCTV needed says police

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Taylor hopes Wilkinson can fire Daggers past Magpies

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his goal against Aldershot Town (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barkingside boss Goldstone is staying grounded as they look to continue good form

Action from the match between Sporting Bengal and Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Car crashes in Clayhall

There are no reported injuries

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

View from the House: Redbridge needs more bobbies on beat

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists