View from the House: Holding Crossrail and TfL to account

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 February 2019

Mike Gapes, Ilford South MP

Archant

I have been extremely frustrated by delays to the completion and full operation of the Crossrail Elizabeth line.

The main problem has been integrating three separate train signalling systems.

There are also delays to work on some stations. I wrote about this in my Ilford Recorder column in November last year where I said I would be holding Crossrail, TfL and the government to account.

Last month in response to my Parliamentary Question, transport minister Andrew Jones told me that “Crossrail Limited, ... is currently working on a revised delivery plan ... and ... has committed to delivering the full Elizabeth line services as quickly as possible once the central tunnels have been completed ...”

I recently met with Crossrail, and Network Rail, who are responsible for work on the stations.

I was assured that work on the new much improved Ilford Station frontage, as well as the lifts for step free access to platforms, will be starting in the spring.

When it begins Network Rail will need to close the front entrance on Cranbrook Road for 12 to 18 months.

Access to Ilford Station will be from a new temporary entrance on Ilford Hill and the existing York Road side entrance.

This necessary work will cause a lot of disruption and inconvenience to commuters and residents using the very busy Ilford station.

I pressed Network Rail for better signage and public information about what will happen. I was assured that this will be done.

I expect a public announcement soon.

