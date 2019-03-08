Views from the Youth Council - meet some members

The Redbridge Youth Election results were announced on March 4.

Here the two MYPs and the deputy tell of their experiences.

Amelia Crorie:

When I entered the Town Hall, there was no doubt in my mind, that I would not be chosen as the Member of Youth Parliament (MYP).

So, you can imagine my surprise when my name was called out. I was overwhelmed with amazement and happiness.

I have seen several MYPs make a difference while a member of Youth Council and I am so grateful that now I have a platform to make a change. I feel very strongly about period poverty as it has personally affected me and I will work to fulfil all my manifesto points.

Zainab Abari:

Being a candidate for the Youth Election has opened many doors for me, but now as the MYP I will represent young people and their concerns.

This is a life-changing opportunity that very few people get, so it is an absolute privilege. The experience of the election was intense, but I enjoyed every moment of it.

I look forward to working with my fellow MYP and deputy this year, and delivering the difference that young people need.

Isabel George:

Becoming the Deputy MYP has been one of the most exciting things to happen in my life. I am so excited to begin my work for the youth of Redbridge.

In particular on knife crime as this was the top issue on the 2018 Make Your Mark consultation and an issue I am very passionate about. I am honoured to have been chosen and I can’t wait to turn my manifesto into a reality.