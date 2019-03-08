Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Views from the Youth Council - meet some members

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 April 2019

Youth Parliament Members

Archant

The Redbridge Youth Election results were announced on March 4.

Here the two MYPs and the deputy tell of their experiences.

Amelia Crorie:

When I entered the Town Hall, there was no doubt in my mind, that I would not be chosen as the Member of Youth Parliament (MYP).

So, you can imagine my surprise when my name was called out. I was overwhelmed with amazement and happiness.

I have seen several MYPs make a difference while a member of Youth Council and I am so grateful that now I have a platform to make a change. I feel very strongly about period poverty as it has personally affected me and I will work to fulfil all my manifesto points.

Zainab Abari:

Being a candidate for the Youth Election has opened many doors for me, but now as the MYP I will represent young people and their concerns.

This is a life-changing opportunity that very few people get, so it is an absolute privilege. The experience of the election was intense, but I enjoyed every moment of it.

I look forward to working with my fellow MYP and deputy this year, and delivering the difference that young people need.

Isabel George:

Becoming the Deputy MYP has been one of the most exciting things to happen in my life. I am so excited to begin my work for the youth of Redbridge.

In particular on knife crime as this was the top issue on the 2018 Make Your Mark consultation and an issue I am very passionate about. I am honoured to have been chosen and I can’t wait to turn my manifesto into a reality.

Most Read

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending nearly 18 hours in Seven Kings car park appeals fine

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Packed lunch pandemonium: Police called to South Woodford primary school over parent’s forgotten lunchbox row

Audrius Tamulionis claimed he was 'desperate for food' (Picture: Chris Radburn)

Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending nearly 18 hours in Seven Kings car park appeals fine

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Ilford chicken shop whose staff were doused in ketchup by violent youths hopes to trade until 3am

Chicken Hut, in Ilford Hill, is applying to extend its closing time from 11pm to 2am on weekdays and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays. Photo: Google

Planning application rejected for Gants Hill Shalom Bagel shop

The popular bagel shop could be turned could be turned into a waiting room, Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Hockey: Argentina 1 Great Britain 5

Great Britain's men celebrate a goal against Argentina in the FIH Pro League (pic GB Hockey)

Cricket: Essex on back foot at Hampshire

Essex celebrate taking the wicket of Hampshire's Aiden Markram during day one of Specsavers County Championship Division One match at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Edinburgh credits players after dramatic finale with Halifax

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay applauds the fans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Taylor pleased Daggers continue to take a stand against racism

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Harrold earns O’s potentially pivotal point, but they still drop to second

Leyton Orient's Matt Harrold celebrates after scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists