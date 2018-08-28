Spiritual Life: Faith sustains us in fiercest storms

An 86-year-old friend visited us recently and we sat mesmerized listening to his story telling.

Before departing, his mood became sombre, his face serious, as he told us his biggest regret was spending so little time with his children, due to business commitments.

Christ emphasized the importance of children and never allowed his disciples to turn them away, but we have to make sacrifices for them.

What time do we give to our children in this fast moving technological age amidst pressures on them to succeed academically?

Yet, the world is not short of clever people, it is short of good ones.

We need people of honesty, integrity, compassion and most of all humanity.

Down the generations, throughout the centuries men and women have been guided and upheld by scripture.

Let us pass on its wisdom to our children, to light their way through the confusion of growing up. God is calling them higher.

Christ was a master in the art of living, a good shepherd. To follow him, you can’t go higher!

His core teachings are the beatitudes St Matthew, Chapter 5 eg “Happy are the peacemakers, they are the children of God, the merciful, they shall obtain mercy, the pure in heart, they shall see God, and those that hunger and thirst after righteousness shall be filled”.

There is current opposition to many faiths, but my faith has sustained me through the fiercest storms, and can be a lifeline for our children.