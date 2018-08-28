View from the House: We need an inquiry into rise in crime

Archant

The recent murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie in Leyton was a new low in a wave of violent crime that has been sweeping across and beyond London.

There have been profound shifts in society and profound changes in the way in which society is structured and how people live.

A lot of those profound changes underlie what we have seen over the past few months or the past year.

Structures that used to provide security and safety, particularly for children, have been undermined and in some cases have completely disappeared.

I have met and dealt with many youngsters who come from profoundly chaotic backgrounds and have become involved in gangs, partly because doing so provides them with some sort of security.

There is no magic wand for youngsters in that position; there is no magic way that will sort it all out and make their lives so much more secure, happier and safer.

However, we cannot just throw up our hands and say, “It is all far too complicated and there is nothing we can do about it.”

To even start to tackle these issues, we need to start to talk about resources, because at the moment they are simply not there to cope with the consequences.

In Parliament I have called for a public inquiry could listen to the voices of young people.

We need a proper inquiry that will come to conclusions and be conducted by someone who understands the causes and consequences of what we are dealing with— that wave of crime sweeping across London.