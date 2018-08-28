Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

View from the House: We need an inquiry into rise in crime

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 February 2019

John Cryer, Leyton and Wanstead MP

Archant

The recent murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie in Leyton was a new low in a wave of violent crime that has been sweeping across and beyond London.

There have been profound shifts in society and profound changes in the way in which society is structured and how people live.

A lot of those profound changes underlie what we have seen over the past few months or the past year.

Structures that used to provide security and safety, particularly for children, have been undermined and in some cases have completely disappeared.

I have met and dealt with many youngsters who come from profoundly chaotic backgrounds and have become involved in gangs, partly because doing so provides them with some sort of security.

There is no magic wand for youngsters in that position; there is no magic way that will sort it all out and make their lives so much more secure, happier and safer.

However, we cannot just throw up our hands and say, “It is all far too complicated and there is nothing we can do about it.”

To even start to tackle these issues, we need to start to talk about resources, because at the moment they are simply not there to cope with the consequences.

In Parliament I have called for a public inquiry could listen to the voices of young people.

We need a proper inquiry that will come to conclusions and be conducted by someone who understands the causes and consequences of what we are dealing with— that wave of crime sweeping across London.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Redbridge men fined for trying to have sex with Ilford prostitutes

The coucnil said if Redbridge men stop using sex workers, then they will go away. Photo: Yui Mok

Former Valentines High School head of DT banned from teaching over perverting the course of justice conviction

A stock photograph of a teacher at a secondary school. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council clamps down on Ilford business selling illegal, unsafe tyres

A stock picture of car tyres. Photo: Ben Birchall

Plans submitted for mosque expansion in South Woodford

Resident Laura Piercy Farley outside of the Woodford Mosque in Mulberry Way. She is concerned by plans to expand the building. Photo: Ken Mears

Man with ‘four-inch lock knife’ trying door handles in Clayhall

Eagle-eyed residents spotted a suspect trying car door handels. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

“Undoubtedly the roads will be safer” - Norfolk woman speaks out after Prince Philip surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Brill helps O’s pick up away reward to remain top

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham pegged back by Zaha strike after half-time lead

West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Felipe Anderson during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

Daggers blunted in Wrexham

Daggers manager Peter Taylor (right) with assistant Terry Harris (left) during the game against Maidenhead (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

View from the House: We need an inquiry into rise in crime

Team News: Hartlepool United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists