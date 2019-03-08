View from the House: Minister sees case for Whipps revamp

Archant

I recently asked the health minister Matt Hancock to visit Whipps Cross Hospital, parts of which date back more than 100 years, after raising its condition at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I am in full support of the redevelopment funding bid which has been made for £350million capital funding.

I was delighted the health minister accepted my invitation to visit. As your local MP, part of my commitment to secure a better future for Chingford & Woodford Green is to fully support the building of a new Whipps Cross Hospital.

This visit was a tremendous opportunity to show why the funding for Whipps Cross is needed and a regional priority for NE London. The health minister, talked to various department teams during the tour of the hospital and held an open staff Q&A session. I would like to thank everyone for the warm welcome we received during our visit.

Mr Hancock saw how many patients are treated on large wards and how sometimes patients have to be wheeled across an open-air footbridge to and from surgery when a lift breaks down.

A new A&E department opened in 2012 and some wards and theatres have been modernised but staff say a new hospital is vital.

Mr Hancock said: “There is clearly a need for improvement to the estate of this hospital. That is evident to anybody walking around it. We have given Whipps Cross the go-ahead to take their planning for a redevelopment to the next stage. The amount of capital money for new hospitals will be in the spending review, but I can see the case for modernisation of Whipps Cross.”