View from the House: I fully support building of new hospital

Last week the government launched the Long Term Plan for the NHS – a historic moment for patients locally and across the country.

The plan follows the announcement last year that the NHS would receive £20.5billion extra by 2023-24.

The NHS was asked to develop a plan for the additional funding to transform patient care and ensure taxpayers’ money is spent wisely.

Having recently spent time on shift shadowing the incredible work going on in Whipps Cross A&E, I was humbled by the dedication the nurses, doctors and surgeons showed.

I hope in some way this extra spending shows that we value the dedication of all our NHS staff as at its heart, this plan and its extra spending allows us to put people first.

Prevention is the new focus – keeping people out of hospital by improving their health and investing £4.5billion in primary and community care, supporting GPs, health visitors and community nurses in Redbridge and Waltham Forest.

During Prime Minister’s Question time I asked about the decision for capital funding for Barts Health NHS Trust Whipps Cross Hospital.

With some buildings on the site over 100 years old, the plan to redevelop the site will provide a 21st century healthcare facility as well as over 1,000 new homes, including many NHS keyworker homes.

Part of my commitment to secure a better future for Chingford & Woodford Green is to fully support the building of a new Whipps Cross Hospital and I will continue to support our NHS.