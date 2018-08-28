View from Youth Council: Almost time to elect your new MYPs

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 January 2019

Harriet Widdows, Youth Council

Archant

Redbridge Youth Council is a forum that represents young people. It is a place where we are able to express our opinions on issues that face our borough in a safe and encouraging environment.

This makes it imperative that we choose the right person to take on the roles and responsibilities of an Member of Youth Parliament (MYP).

On December 12, Redbridge Youth Council officially selected the top 10 candidates for the 2019 Youth Election.

Two Members of Youth Parliament are elected, along with a deputy.

During the candidate assessment process, they had to complete two tasks. The first was to be interviewed by the previous MYPs and me.

They were asked questions to assess their ability to think on the spot; their knowledge and understanding of the causes and impact of knife crime and their innovation skills.

The second task was to write their manifesto on what they believed were the top two issues facing the youth in Redbridge, alongside how they planned to tackle them.

Each candidate also had to write about ways to prevent knife crime.

The election is from February 4 -14. The ballot papers will be available in schools, youth centres and various other projects around the borough. There will also be a “Meet the Candidate” event on Monday, January 28 in the Council Chamber, Redbridge Town Hall, from 5-7pm, where young people will be able to question all the candidates.

Free tickets are available on Eventbrite, for young people only.

