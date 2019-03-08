Search

Spiritual Life: Month of spiritual nourishment

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 April 2019

Farouk Ismail, FoRMO

Archant

The blessed month of Ramadan will commence on May 6.

The Quran describes the purpose of fasting: “O you who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you that you may become God fearing” (al-Baqarah 2:183).

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) taught us that Ramadan is a time of patience, sympathy with fellow humans, seeking nearness to Allah almighty, praying day and night, reciting the glorious Quran and listening to it. This is why he described Ramadan as an intercessor for us on the day of judgement and the means of atonement for our sins.

Fasting trains us to obey the teachings of Islam, to take control of our bodily instincts and desires, it motivates us to cleanse ourselves, physically as well as spiritually and spurs us to develop a strong and a deeper connection with Allah.

Fasting makes us realise that we cannot live by food alone, we have a spirit which needs to be nurtured and cultivated to learn self-discipline.

The community fasts in Ramadan, and this shared discipline is really a key to successful social training.

Spending more time in the remembrance of Allah, in prayer, in introspection, in asking for forgiveness, engaging in charitable acts, and learning more about the faith.

We should try to limit the time spent on eating, sleeping and social media.

There will be many mosques hosting “Iftars” (sunset meals) for local residents and friends of all faiths and none. So watch out for notices in your areas and feel free to join in to enjoy the delicious food.

