Opinion: A change of government is needed

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting

We have a new prime minister, but the challenges remain the same.

The UK is due to leave the European Union on October 31. Parliament remains deadlocked. The country remains deeply divided on what should happen next.

It is now the policy of the government to keep open the option of leaving the EU without a deal. This would be a disaster: immediate disruption to trade affecting consumers and businesses; long queues at Dover; food prices will be going up - a 10 per cent rise is the latest estimate; a fall in the value of the pound and a recession likely; medical drugs from mainland Europe will be less accessible. Hardly what people were promised during the referendum.

Beyond Brexit, our country is crying out for government action. Our police are struggling to cope with violent crime. Our schools are struggling with budget cuts. Our NHS is failing to provide timely GP appointments and operations. Our council services are at tipping point. Our Navy can't safeguard British-flagged vessels because defence cuts have left our country ill-equipped for the challenges of the modern world.

In my advice surgery I see the human consequences of government failure: a housing crisis leaving children living in B&Bs; older and disabled people not receiving proper care; and children with special educational needs going unmet.

It's not just a change of prime minister that the country needs, but a change of government.