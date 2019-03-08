Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: A change of government is needed

PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 July 2019

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is looking for a change in government. Picture: KEN MEARS

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is looking for a change in government. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

We have a new prime minister, but the challenges remain the same.

The UK is due to leave the European Union on October 31. Parliament remains deadlocked. The country remains deeply divided on what should happen next.

You may also want to watch:

It is now the policy of the government to keep open the option of leaving the EU without a deal. This would be a disaster: immediate disruption to trade affecting consumers and businesses; long queues at Dover; food prices will be going up - a 10 per cent rise is the latest estimate; a fall in the value of the pound and a recession likely; medical drugs from mainland Europe will be less accessible. Hardly what people were promised during the referendum.

Beyond Brexit, our country is crying out for government action. Our police are struggling to cope with violent crime. Our schools are struggling with budget cuts. Our NHS is failing to provide timely GP appointments and operations. Our council services are at tipping point. Our Navy can't safeguard British-flagged vessels because defence cuts have left our country ill-equipped for the challenges of the modern world.

In my advice surgery I see the human consequences of government failure: a housing crisis leaving children living in B&Bs; older and disabled people not receiving proper care; and children with special educational needs going unmet.

It's not just a change of prime minister that the country needs, but a change of government.

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: A change of government is needed

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is looking for a change in government. Picture: KEN MEARS

Embleton has ‘strong idea’ of starting XI for opener

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) alongside Danny Webb (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Hornchurch and Daggers share the spoils

Tempers flare during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New boys Angol and Wright help O’s silence young Canaries

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Man and woman from Chigwell arrested on suspicion of assault after ‘mass brawl’ on cruise ship

A man and a woman from Chigwell have been arrested after a brawl broke out on a P&O cruise ship. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists