Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: All of us can fight against Islamophobia

PUBLISHED: 08:30 19 May 2019

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is fighting against Islamophobia.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is fighting against Islamophobia.

Archant

Ramadan is an incredibly important month for Muslims in Redbridge and around the world.

During Ramadan, families will come together after sunset to break their fast in what is called an Iftar. Food is served generously, and many share this with friends and neighbours.

I'm really pleased to hear about community Iftars being organised locally and the brilliant interfaith work being done to bring people of different beliefs together. I'm looking forward to hosting a Big Iftar in parliament with the speaker, John Bercow.

You may also want to watch:

This is also an important opportunity to reflect on the difficult issues that the Muslim community have recently faced. The rise in Islamophobia, most horrifyingly represented in the terrorist attack on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, shows there is still so much to do to combat this form of racism.

To tackle prejudice we need to understand it.

Today, as co-chair of the All-Party Group on British Muslims, I am leading a debate in Parliament outlining our ground-breaking proposal for a new working definition of Islamophobia.

It has already won the backing of mayors in London, Manchester and Liverpool, local authorities like Redbridge, the first minister of Scotland and almost every major political party. It's not about protecting religion from criticism; it is about protecting people from discrimination and hatred.

The fight against Islamophobia cannot be left to Muslims alone. All of us have a responsibility to stand shoulder to shoulder with others who face prejudice.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

Man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a fight breaks out in Ilford

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in Ilford on Wednesday, May 15. Picture: Ilford resident

Redbridge Council to build 600 ‘genuinely affordable’ homes

The Mayor of London announced in November that Redbridge Council will receive £20million towards its construction programme. Picture: PA

London Fire Brigade tackles house fire in Ilford

Part of the ground and first floor of a terraced house in Ilford undergoing refurbishment was damaged by a fire. Picture: Ken Mears

Robbers ‘caught in the act’ jailed after targeting Gants Hill bank

From left: Chanel Riscosa, Basana kimbembi and Nuaka Dimena

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

SNEL Premier: Hornchurch, Brentwood, Wanstead earn wins

Mervyn Westfield of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

FIH Pro League: GB lose out to Argentina

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal against Argentina in their FIH Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Fans were crying – it shows how much Orient means to them, says Koroma

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League Trophy (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Opinion: All of us can fight against Islamophobia

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is fighting against Islamophobia.

O’s Wembley trip prevented Coulson joining best mate for stag weekend

Josh Coulson scores the winning goal for Leyton Orient away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists