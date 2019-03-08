Opinion: There is a God-shaped hole in us all

Rev Thom Jee, curate, All Saints Woodford Wells wants us to invest in the important things. Rev Thom Jee

It's the middle of the

school holidays, but for

lots of us life remains

all too busy.

The beach holiday feels a long way off.

The demands of life, rent, bills, and work keep stacking up.

Thankfully, much of life slows down a little in August.

Warmer days.

Time off.

Schools closed.

And that's important, because as human beings we need rest.

We're built on a seven-day rhythm, but for so many we end up desperately hanging on for the weekend.

Jesus said: 'Come to me all you who are weary, and I will give you rest.'

Jesus offers true rest.

Not just for our bodies or minds but for our heart and soul.

There's a God-shaped hole inside us all, and when we do take time out we often realise what it is we are missing.

And Jesus' words remind us how life works best.

A sabbath day.

Relationships over projects.

And most of all, taking time to engage with God and allow our souls to be refreshed.

Jesus offers the chance to know God personally, and endless love and grace to strengthen us when we come to the end of ourselves.

We all know the danger of burnout, and the reality that there is always more to do.

A slower day is never coming.

This summer, what would it mean if we found space to invest in the truly important things?