Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: There is a God-shaped hole in us all

PUBLISHED: 08:30 27 July 2019

Rev Thom Jee, curate, All Saints Woodford Wells wants us to invest in the important things.

Rev Thom Jee, curate, All Saints Woodford Wells wants us to invest in the important things.

Rev Thom Jee

It's the middle of the

school holidays, but for

lots of us life remains

all too busy.

The beach holiday feels a long way off.

The demands of life, rent, bills, and work keep stacking up.

Thankfully, much of life slows down a little in August.

Warmer days.

Time off.

Schools closed.

And that's important, because as human beings we need rest.

You may also want to watch:

We're built on a seven-day rhythm, but for so many we end up desperately hanging on for the weekend.

Jesus said: 'Come to me all you who are weary, and I will give you rest.'

Jesus offers true rest.

Not just for our bodies or minds but for our heart and soul.

There's a God-shaped hole inside us all, and when we do take time out we often realise what it is we are missing.

And Jesus' words remind us how life works best.

A sabbath day.

Relationships over projects.

And most of all, taking time to engage with God and allow our souls to be refreshed.

Jesus offers the chance to know God personally, and endless love and grace to strengthen us when we come to the end of ourselves.

We all know the danger of burnout, and the reality that there is always more to do.

A slower day is never coming.

This summer, what would it mean if we found space to invest in the truly important things?

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Most Read

Jailed for life: Drug dealer who boasted ‘I run Ilford’ before murdering Che Morrison with knife outside Ilford Station

Florent Okende has been jailed for 23 years for the murder of Che Morrison. Picture: Met Police

If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers

Police cordon off house in Eastern Avenue in Redbridge after unexplained death

Police have cordoned off this house in Redbridge since Tuesday. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teenager airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Ilford

An air ambulance was seen leaving Loxford Lane today following an incident. Picture: Char

B&M to open in former Toys R Us store in Newbury Park

A new shop is coming to the borough . Picture: B&M

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Captain’s fifty unable to stop Eagles being downed by Spitfires

Essex's Ryan ten Doeschate celebrates a milestone (pic: Nigel French/PA Images).

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Likely to be a wet one

It's likely to be a wet weekend. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Opinion: There is a God-shaped hole in us all

Rev Thom Jee, curate, All Saints Woodford Wells wants us to invest in the important things.

O’s expect Cheltenham will ‘come too soon’ for captain McAnuff

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wanstead aim to catch title rivals Brentwood with victory against Chingford

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists