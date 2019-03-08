Opinion: Much to learn from one another

Rev Ola Franklin feels St Paul had a real 'holiday from hell'. Archant

If you've ever seen the TV programme Holidays from Hell, you'll be aware of all the things which could go wrong during a journey to your dream destination.

losing your luggage; having your holiday ruined by poor weather; being delayed by transport problems; a diversion to a different destination; or arriving to find that they haven't yet finished building your hotel!

Apart from that last problem, all those things happened to St Paul on his journey to Rome, as you can read in Acts chapters 27 and 28 - although he was going off to a trial rather than a pleasure trip.

He was travelling with his friend Luke, who wrote the book of Acts.

Imagine the postcard Luke might have written:

"Surprise! Have been diverted to Malta following a shipwreck. Lost our luggage.

"Weather cold and wet; hotel unavailable.

"Paul got bitten by a snake but is okay. Wish you were here."

Now that the holiday season is here, some folk really need the July/August period to cease from the usual round of activities and to take a rest; others are disappointed when everything seems to close down.

Hopefully, this summer folk can enjoy the best of both worlds - a chance to take a break from many of the regular activities, and the chance to try something different.

Our varying tastes and preferences can help to enrich the life of the wider community.

We have much to learn from one another, and we have many opportunities to try things which are new. Happy holidays!