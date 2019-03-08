Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Faith helps but I still grieve for husband

PUBLISHED: 08:30 03 August 2019

Rev Marie Segal of St Andrew's Vicarage does not see grieving as a weakness.

Rev Marie Segal of St Andrew's Vicarage does not see grieving as a weakness.

Archant

These last few months have been a challenging time for me.

My husband collapsed on April 24. He was then hospitalised and passed away on May 31.

During this time my faith has been so important offering me a sense of peace that "passes all understanding".

I constantly wonder how people with no faith manage at times like this. I have realised how much God strengthens us enabling us to get through everything.

You may also want to watch:

In my weakness God is able to strengthen me and on Him only do I rely.

I would like to acknowledge that yes, my faith helps but on May 31 my heart was broken and my life changed forever because the most important person in my life was no longer with me.

It's his smile, his voice, his presence that I miss.

It's those everyday little things, our way of life for the last 40 years that I miss.

Of course, I have the hope that God's love which is more extensive than we can possibly imagine means that I believe one day we will be reunited. This hope, however, does not stop me from hurting.

Grief and tears are part of the human condition - they are not a sign of weakness but a sign of love. I would want to follow the example of Jesus and weep tears of love for the death of my husband just as Jesus wept for Lazarus.

Most Read

Anger after swimming pool closes in Barkingside without warning

A swimming company will no longer be able to teach at the pool. Picture: PA

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Devastated’ campaigners lose legal battle to stop container homes being built on Hainault park

Manford Way park. Picture: Ken Mears

Plan for high-density 18-storey tower in Ilford

Redbridge Council hopes to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Most Read

Anger after swimming pool closes in Barkingside without warning

A swimming company will no longer be able to teach at the pool. Picture: PA

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Devastated’ campaigners lose legal battle to stop container homes being built on Hainault park

Manford Way park. Picture: Ken Mears

Plan for high-density 18-storey tower in Ilford

Redbridge Council hopes to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Concerns raised about Ilford chicken shop’s late night licence application

Chicken Valley in Ilford has submitted a licensing application to change the hours it can serve late night refreshments. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Opinion: Faith helps but I still grieve for husband

Rev Marie Segal of St Andrew's Vicarage does not see grieving as a weakness.

Wanstead face Billericay in league clash

Tom Cummins in batting action for Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

T20: Essex collapse disappointing says Walter

Mohammad Amir of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Aneurin Donald during Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 1st August 2019

Coach confident Orient will embrace first day test

Leyton Orient player-coach Jobi McAnuff brings a wreath onto the pitch ahead of the friendly against a Norwich City XI (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Belfast immigration and police swoop into Hainault to arrest wanted man and find gun and white powder

The goods found in the house. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists