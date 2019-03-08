Opinion: Faith helps but I still grieve for husband

These last few months have been a challenging time for me.

My husband collapsed on April 24. He was then hospitalised and passed away on May 31.

During this time my faith has been so important offering me a sense of peace that "passes all understanding".

I constantly wonder how people with no faith manage at times like this. I have realised how much God strengthens us enabling us to get through everything.

In my weakness God is able to strengthen me and on Him only do I rely.

I would like to acknowledge that yes, my faith helps but on May 31 my heart was broken and my life changed forever because the most important person in my life was no longer with me.

It's his smile, his voice, his presence that I miss.

It's those everyday little things, our way of life for the last 40 years that I miss.

Of course, I have the hope that God's love which is more extensive than we can possibly imagine means that I believe one day we will be reunited. This hope, however, does not stop me from hurting.

Grief and tears are part of the human condition - they are not a sign of weakness but a sign of love. I would want to follow the example of Jesus and weep tears of love for the death of my husband just as Jesus wept for Lazarus.