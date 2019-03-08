Search

Opinion: What if youth controlled our country?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 May 2019

Redbridge Youth Council member Suvan Naik asks what would happen if youth were in control.

Redbridge Youth Council member Suvan Naik asks what would happen if youth were in control.

Redbridge, as a borough, is incredibly gifted; the opportunities that it provides for young people to be involved in shaping the course of their own and their peers' lives is frankly unprecedented.

The Redbridge Youth Council, a group of young people who want to make a difference to their borough, is an example of this. Some of the issues they have focused on include raising awareness of mental health, sexual harassment, and gang and knife culture.

Nonetheless, the majority of influence and clout is held by adults; in voting, legislation-creation, and enforcement. But this does beg the question of what would happen if the youth were, effectively, in control?

Given that, generally, young people tend to be politically liberal, we would see a shift towards greater protection of people's liberty, possibly surmounting in a bill of rights, comparable to that of America.

Financially, investment and development would shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives, given young people's focus on being greener as opposed to the rate of return.

Socially-speaking, one would expect a greater emphasis on equality, in gender, race and income amongst other areas. This may bring some more radical solutions, like that of a high wealth tax.

It is worth noting that this is all hypothetical. Social constructs and ideals in the minds of the younger generations will undoubtably change and diversify. But what we can be certain in knowing is that young people will remain passionate at heart for truly important issues.

Most Read

Ilford street traders punch 13-year-old girl in the face

No one stopped to help the family the victim said.

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ilford mosque criticised over Ramadan start date decision urges unity

A gathering of faith leaders at the Ilford Islamic Centre, in Albert Road, in 2017. Picture: Ken Mears

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Police have put up a corden in Seven Kings. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Goodmayes and East Ham fraudsters jailed for running £390k con from Stoke Newington bank

Taminder Virdi, 33; Babar Hussain, 40; and Abubakar Salim, 36, have all been jailed for defrauding bank customers of more than £390,000. Picture: NCA

