Opinion: What if youth controlled our country?

Redbridge Youth Council member Suvan Naik asks what would happen if youth were in control. Archant

Redbridge, as a borough, is incredibly gifted; the opportunities that it provides for young people to be involved in shaping the course of their own and their peers' lives is frankly unprecedented.

The Redbridge Youth Council, a group of young people who want to make a difference to their borough, is an example of this. Some of the issues they have focused on include raising awareness of mental health, sexual harassment, and gang and knife culture.

Nonetheless, the majority of influence and clout is held by adults; in voting, legislation-creation, and enforcement. But this does beg the question of what would happen if the youth were, effectively, in control?

Given that, generally, young people tend to be politically liberal, we would see a shift towards greater protection of people's liberty, possibly surmounting in a bill of rights, comparable to that of America.

Financially, investment and development would shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives, given young people's focus on being greener as opposed to the rate of return.

Socially-speaking, one would expect a greater emphasis on equality, in gender, race and income amongst other areas. This may bring some more radical solutions, like that of a high wealth tax.

It is worth noting that this is all hypothetical. Social constructs and ideals in the minds of the younger generations will undoubtably change and diversify. But what we can be certain in knowing is that young people will remain passionate at heart for truly important issues.