Opinion: What the world needs now is hope

Pastor Bryon Jones, Eden Christian Centre, says there is no hope without faith. Archant

The political system is in turmoil, our young people are killing each other, many are suffering from depression and there is violence on every corner of our streets.

I believe what the world needs now, and especially now, is hope, hope in this dying world.

Hope is looking to the reality of the future. Hope is the earnest anticipation that comes with believing something good, it is a confident expectation that naturally stems from faith.

Hope is a peaceful assurance that something that hasn't happened yet will definitely happen - we are looking for it, it hasn't happened yet, it has been promised and it will definitely come.

Hope must involve something that is unseen: in other words, "Hope that is seen is no hope at all. If you can see it, then it's not hope!' Who hopes for what they already have?"

You may also want to watch:

In the Bible, in the book of Romans chapter 8 and verse 24, it helps us to understand what hope is, "For in this hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what he sees?"

However, there is no hope without faith and without hope there is no faith.

So, hope and faith goes hand in hand.

I would suggest we have faith in God.

We can't see Him but we believe Him and perhaps we can have hope in Him, knowing that He can make it happen.

I am hoping that a change will come to our communities. I have faith in God.