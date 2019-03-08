Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Faith can help us cope with loss

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 July 2019

Mohammed Omer from Gardens of Peace, feels that faith can help grieving.

Mohammed Omer from Gardens of Peace, feels that faith can help grieving.

Archant

I recently attended a conference on bereavement.

One of the questions posed was: What did people do for support in the past given there were no organisations such as Cruse, Sands, Child Bereavement UK, Muslim Bereavement Support Service, and many other such organisations which provide assistance to the bereaved?

The consensus arrived at by the delegates was that in the past people had stronger faith, extended family support and were closely associated with their places of worship.

You may also want to watch:

The place of worship would take on the role of providing not only spiritual care but also to a large extent, pastoral care which included bereavement support.

Due to the decrease in, or total lack of spirituality; the reduction in the connection people have with their places of worship as well as familial ties weakening, a vacuum has emerged which has led to the inception of organisations that support bereaved families, thus filling the void .

God says in the Quran: "And We will surely test you by afflicting you with fear and hunger and a loss of wealth, lives and fruits. Give good tidings to those who remain patient. Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: "Truly! To Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return." (Quran, Chapter 2, verses 155-156).

As Muslims we are instructed to turn towards God, increase our closeness to him; seek His guidance and exercise patience. In doing so, we believe that one will be given the strength to cope with all forms of loss.

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford boss disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanishes

An Ilford boss has been disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanished. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Arrest made in Ilford in connection with missing man

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

‘Enough is enough’: Ilford County High School closed as teachers go on strike over budget cuts

Teachers and support staff at Ilford County High School went on strike citing budget cuts and

Most Read

Teenager shot in Ilford screamed ‘save my life’ as he banged on doors looking for help

A teenager who was shot in Ilford banged on the front door of Imtiaz and Saleha's (pictured inset) house in Hornbeam Close. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Teachers at Ilford County High School announce three days of strike action over ‘intolerable workloads’

Teachers at Ilford County High School have announced three days of strike action. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford boss disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanishes

An Ilford boss has been disqualified after £275,000 of IT equipment vanished. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Arrest made in Ilford in connection with missing man

Mohammed Shah Subhani. Picture: Met Police

‘Enough is enough’: Ilford County High School closed as teachers go on strike over budget cuts

Teachers and support staff at Ilford County High School went on strike citing budget cuts and

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Browne relieved to get big Essex hundred

Nick Browne hits 4 runs for Essex as Tom Moores looks on from behind the stumps during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

Opinion: Faith can help us cope with loss

Mohammed Omer from Gardens of Peace, feels that faith can help grieving.

Cricket: Browne extends Essex stay

Ravi Bopara congratulates Essex batsman Nick Browne (R) on reaching his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 1st July 2019

Ilford skipper Tavarasa says Hadleigh clash is a must win

T Tavarasa of Ilford during Ilford CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Valentines Park on 29th June 2019

Daggers Eleftheriou wants to thrive under squad competition

Andrew Eleftheriou in action for Watford under-23's at The Den (Pic: Alan Cozzi/Watford FC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists