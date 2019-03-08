Opinion: Faith can help us cope with loss

Mohammed Omer from Gardens of Peace

I recently attended a conference on bereavement.

One of the questions posed was: What did people do for support in the past given there were no organisations such as Cruse, Sands, Child Bereavement UK, Muslim Bereavement Support Service, and many other such organisations which provide assistance to the bereaved?

The consensus arrived at by the delegates was that in the past people had stronger faith, extended family support and were closely associated with their places of worship.

The place of worship would take on the role of providing not only spiritual care but also to a large extent, pastoral care which included bereavement support.

Due to the decrease in, or total lack of spirituality; the reduction in the connection people have with their places of worship as well as familial ties weakening, a vacuum has emerged which has led to the inception of organisations that support bereaved families, thus filling the void .

God says in the Quran: "And We will surely test you by afflicting you with fear and hunger and a loss of wealth, lives and fruits. Give good tidings to those who remain patient. Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: "Truly! To Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return." (Quran, Chapter 2, verses 155-156).

As Muslims we are instructed to turn towards God, increase our closeness to him; seek His guidance and exercise patience. In doing so, we believe that one will be given the strength to cope with all forms of loss.