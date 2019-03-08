Opinion: New political party preparing for MEP elections
PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 April 2019
Archant
Parliament returned from its Easter break on Tuesday.
The recess had been shortened for vital debates, votes, and statements on the continuing Brexit fiasco.
I voted with the majority to stop a crash out of the EU without a deal. I also voted to put the final deal back to the people in a confirmatory referendum.
However this has not yet been agreed.
The European Union Council of Ministers decided to extend the UK leaving date from March 29 until October 31.
As a result, it is almost certain that we will hold elections for the new European Parliament on May 23. This will be an opportunity for a proxy People's Vote on Brexit.
We can also ensure the UK retains a voice, vote and say in important European decisions including the choice of the new EU Commission and its economic, environmental and social policy priorities.
I spent the recess week in Ilford and Westminster catching up on constituency casework, and assisting my colleagues to establish our new pro-Remain political party Change UK-The Independent Group.
I spent the whole of Good Friday interviewing and selecting potential candidates to fight these European elections.
We had a massive response with over 3,700 applicants from which to choose 70 candidates.
We unveiled our candidates at our national launch event which I attended in Bristol on Tuesday. There will be eight MEPs for London elected on a regional list, and I am confident that Change UK can do very well.