Opinion: New political party preparing for MEP elections

Parliament returned from its Easter break on Tuesday.

The recess had been shortened for vital debates, votes, and statements on the continuing Brexit fiasco.

I voted with the majority to stop a crash out of the EU without a deal. I also voted to put the final deal back to the people in a confirmatory referendum.

However this has not yet been agreed.

The European Union Council of Ministers decided to extend the UK leaving date from March 29 until October 31.

As a result, it is almost certain that we will hold elections for the new European Parliament on May 23. This will be an opportunity for a proxy People's Vote on Brexit.

We can also ensure the UK retains a voice, vote and say in important European decisions including the choice of the new EU Commission and its economic, environmental and social policy priorities.

I spent the recess week in Ilford and Westminster catching up on constituency casework, and assisting my colleagues to establish our new pro-Remain political party Change UK-The Independent Group.

I spent the whole of Good Friday interviewing and selecting potential candidates to fight these European elections.

We had a massive response with over 3,700 applicants from which to choose 70 candidates.

We unveiled our candidates at our national launch event which I attended in Bristol on Tuesday. There will be eight MEPs for London elected on a regional list, and I am confident that Change UK can do very well.