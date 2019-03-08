Opinion: Change UK's 600,000 votes a good base for future

Ilford North MP Mike Gapes is feeling confident for the future post Euro elections. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

The Brexit fiasco finally led to the resignation of lame duck prime minister Theresa May, forced out by her cabinet on the day after the European Parliament elections.

Just imagine if Labour today was a moderate centre left opposition led by a Harold Wilson, Neil Kinnock, John Smith or Tony Blair.

But sadly it is led by Jeremy Corbyn.

In February, I resigned from the Labour Party, after 50 years of membership, and became an Independent Member of Parliament for three reasons.

Firstly the failure of Corbyn Labour to deal with the appalling racist antisemitism in its ranks. Secondly, the dreadful foreign policy positions on Russia, Syria, and Venezuela taken by Corbyn and those around him.

You may also want to watch:

Thirdly, his failure to oppose Brexit and support a People's Vote.

London is a usually a strongly Labour city. But Corbyn Labour has just lost two of its four MEPs.

I am delighted that unequivocally pro Remain parties the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats have won seats in London, and together with our new Party Change UK, have collectively got 40 per cent, much more than the combined Brexit Party and Ukip vote.

Although Change UK did not win any seats, we won 600,000 votes which is a good base for the future.

However the European elections have not changed the arithmetic in the House of Commons.

I will continue to be a strong pro European voice in parliament and to vote in the interests of my constituents and our country to Stop Brexit.