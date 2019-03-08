Opinion: Boris will divide - not unite - society

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer wants Boris Johnson to call an immediate general election. Archant

Much of our new prime minister's rambled acceptance speech last Tuesday was met noticeably with a wall of bemused silence from Conservative Party faithful. I wonder if this has set the tone for his premiership.

Ever since a reported childhood declaration of his ambition to be "World King" Boris Johnson has repeatedly shown that it is power and position, not what you do with it, that truly matters to him. His speech gave few clues as to what he wants to achieve in office and I doubt any such blueprint exists, even in his mind.

Johnson is known to lack attention to detail because he is lazy.

His reticence to familiarise himself with important information famously had real world consequences in the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whom he condemned with his bumbling to extra jail time. He has yet to offer more than an extremely qualified apology for this.

Add to this his liberal use of racist epithets and homophobic jibes down the years and his speedy resort to a lie to get out of a tight spot and a picture emerges of someone completely unsuited to public office, not least at such a crucial time.

Far from uniting the country, a Johnson premiership promises only to further entrench and embitter the divisions in society.

We are where we are because Johnson was chosen by a tiny, odd-ball segment of the electorate: older, whiter and far more prejudiced than the country at large. He should test his mettle with the rest of us by immediately calling a general election.