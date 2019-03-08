Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Boris will divide - not unite - society

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 August 2019

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer wants Boris Johnson to call an immediate general election.

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer wants Boris Johnson to call an immediate general election.

Archant

Much of our new prime minister's rambled acceptance speech last Tuesday was met noticeably with a wall of bemused silence from Conservative Party faithful. I wonder if this has set the tone for his premiership.

Ever since a reported childhood declaration of his ambition to be "World King" Boris Johnson has repeatedly shown that it is power and position, not what you do with it, that truly matters to him. His speech gave few clues as to what he wants to achieve in office and I doubt any such blueprint exists, even in his mind.

Johnson is known to lack attention to detail because he is lazy.

You may also want to watch:

His reticence to familiarise himself with important information famously had real world consequences in the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, whom he condemned with his bumbling to extra jail time. He has yet to offer more than an extremely qualified apology for this.

Add to this his liberal use of racist epithets and homophobic jibes down the years and his speedy resort to a lie to get out of a tight spot and a picture emerges of someone completely unsuited to public office, not least at such a crucial time.

Far from uniting the country, a Johnson premiership promises only to further entrench and embitter the divisions in society.

We are where we are because Johnson was chosen by a tiny, odd-ball segment of the electorate: older, whiter and far more prejudiced than the country at large. He should test his mettle with the rest of us by immediately calling a general election.

Most Read

Anger after swimming pool closes in Barkingside without warning

A swimming company will no longer be able to teach at the pool. Picture: PA

TfL will replace Central line track between Wanstead and Leytonstone to combat screeching noise

The party went on a trip to hear the noise. Picture: Ellena Cruse

‘They are just units’: Architect George Clarke slams South Woodford housing scheme for homeless families

South Woodford's temporary accommodation for homeless families featured on Channel 4's George Clarke's Council House Scandal. Picture: Channel 4

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Devastated’ campaigners lose legal battle to stop container homes being built on Hainault park

Manford Way park. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Anger after swimming pool closes in Barkingside without warning

A swimming company will no longer be able to teach at the pool. Picture: PA

TfL will replace Central line track between Wanstead and Leytonstone to combat screeching noise

The party went on a trip to hear the noise. Picture: Ellena Cruse

‘They are just units’: Architect George Clarke slams South Woodford housing scheme for homeless families

South Woodford's temporary accommodation for homeless families featured on Channel 4's George Clarke's Council House Scandal. Picture: Channel 4

Person dies on tracks at Wanstead Station

Wanstead Station. Picture: Ken Mears

‘Devastated’ campaigners lose legal battle to stop container homes being built on Hainault park

Manford Way park. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

SNEL Div 3: Ardleigh Green & Havering win at Woodford Green, as Goresbrook lose at leaders

Adam Thain of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: Boris will divide - not unite - society

Leyton and Wanstead MP John Cryer wants Boris Johnson to call an immediate general election.

SNEL Div 1: Harold Wood lose; Hutton, Shenfield, Upminster, Woodford Wells all win

Harold Wood's Hafiz Yawar Afzal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Embleton proud of Orient players and sure Justin would be after opening-day win

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Essex Senior League: Mixed fortunes for rivals on opening day

Asher Modeste in action for Redbridge during the 2018/19 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists