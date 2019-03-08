Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Government must invest in schools

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 June 2019

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is shocked local schools are applying to Children in Need for funding.

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is shocked local schools are applying to Children in Need for funding.

Archant

We're used to seeing Redbridge schools in the headlines for outstanding results.

But, last week schools in Ilford hit the national headlines because they've been forced to apply to BBC Children in Need to save vital support programmes for disadvantaged pupil, which have been put at risk by government cuts to school funding.

Teachers and support staff are trying their best in increasingly challenging circumstances.

You may also want to watch:

According to the National Education Union, 58 of the 65 schools in our area have suffered cuts to per pupil funding. Overall, this means that schools in Redbridge have lost out on a staggering £31.4million between 2015 and 2019, which equates to a loss of £220 per pupil.

Every time I meet local headteachers, they tell me they are increasingly struggling to find the money they need to provide the very best for local children.

Last week I visited Roding Primary School to present them with an award recognising the nurture and care they provide to their children, including their specialist support for children who are deaf or have severe hearing impairments.

The week before I was blown away by pupils from Glade, Clore Tikva and Parkhill primary schools and Caterham and King Solomon high schools, who presented their work on tackling poor air quality in our city.

We have amazing schools, with dedicated staff and brilliant students. It's high time the government listened to their concerns and started investing in them so that future generations can benefit from the high-quality education they deserve.

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ilford fire

The land behind the A406 where two men suffered serious burns from a fire. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ilford fire

The land behind the A406 where two men suffered serious burns from a fire. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

SNEL Div 1: Upminster beat Hutton, Woodford Wells sink Fives

J Evans in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC vs Hutton CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Upminster Park on 22nd June 2019

Opinion: Government must invest in schools

Ilford North MP Wes Streeting is shocked local schools are applying to Children in Need for funding.

SNEL Premier: Billericay beat Brentwood; Wanstead, Hornchurch, Ilford win

R Rayner of Billericay celebrates taking the wicket of R Saunders during Hornchurch CC (batting) vs Billericay CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 8th June 2019

Interview: Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate speaks ahead of Somerset fixture

Ryan ten Doeschate playing for Essex. PICTURE: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Most competitive Müller Anniversary Games yet, says British star Bradshaw

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw wins silver during the Womens Pole Vault during day three of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists