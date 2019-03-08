Search

Opinion: This is why we should vote for Boris

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 July 2019

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith is backing Boris for PM. Picture: KEN MEARS

Chingford and Woodford Green MP Iain Duncan Smith is backing Boris for PM. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

Three years of protracted negotiations with the European Union have undermined faith in our politics, generated the Brexit Party and brought Jeremy Corbyn closer than ever to Number 10.

It could have been so very different with an administration that recognised the benefits and opportunities that exist outside the EU.

The Conservative Party was elected to deliver Brexit - we have one last chance to put this right.

Leaving the EU by October 31 will help restore trust in the Conservatives and allow us to embark on a bold domestic agenda.

Boris Johnson has given a clear commitment to delivering Brexit by October 31 on top of outlining inspiring visions for reforming tax and improving education.

As Mayor of London, Boris shook up a static City Hall whilst cutting overall crime by 20per cent, creating over half a million new jobs, and delivering over 100,000 affordable homes.

This is a Conservative record of which we should all be proud.

The threat posed by Corbynism to national security, the economy and our Union must never be understated.

Only by delivering Brexit by October 31, can we turn our full attention to defeating Corbyn.

Boris Johnson is the only candidate to lead us through this.

A powerful communicator, he possesses an appeal beyond traditional party loyalties, and is popular amongst our closest international allies. The Labour Party fear Boris, which tells us all why we need to vote for Boris.

