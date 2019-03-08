Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: Government should rethink loan charge

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 May 2019

Chingford and Woodford Green MP, Iain Duncan Smith, wants goverment to rethink loan charge.

Chingford and Woodford Green MP, Iain Duncan Smith, wants goverment to rethink loan charge.

Archant

Many of my constituents have contacted me regarding ‘disguised remuneration schemes’ and the government’s resulting retrospective 2019 Loan Charge which came into effect on April 5, affecting 50,000 taxpayers.

The loan charge is a charge the government is introducing on unpaid loans that contractors received instead of salary payments.

A range of different groups have voiced their concerns over the fairness of the loan charge, including more than 140 MPs from different parties, peers from the House of Lords, and tax accounting bodies and I completely agree this is a poor policy.

You may also want to watch:

There are reports that the loan charge is having a serious impact on people's lives.

The Financial Times says many have gone so far as to sell their homes to pay their bills.

Many constituents have come to me with stories about the severe damage this has already done. There is a wide-reaching consensus in Westminster that this policy must be reversed before more lives are ruined.

I have registered my name alongside many of my colleagues on both Early Day Motion 1239, and the open letter to the Mel Stride MP, financial secretary to the Treasury, orchestrated by the Loan Charge All Party Parliamentary Group asking the government to re-think this policy.

If you, or anyone you know, have been affected by the government's loan charge, you can contact my office or the Loan Charge Action Group Help Line. Just text 'LCAG HELP' to 81025 and a member of a team of dedicated volunteers will respond as quickly as they can.

Most Read

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Appeal for people who worked in Ilford in the 70s to come forward after man dies from asbestos-related cancer

Gary and his wife Cary in the late 1970s. Picture: Wallace family

Most Read

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Appeal for people who worked in Ilford in the 70s to come forward after man dies from asbestos-related cancer

Gary and his wife Cary in the late 1970s. Picture: Wallace family

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Essex League Cup: Ellis-Grewal ton sets up Wanstead win

Joe Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

SSE Women’s FA Cup Final: West Ham 0 Manchester City 3

Manchester City Women's Kiera Walsh celebrates scoring during the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

West Ham ease to victory in final home match of the Premier League seasoh

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mate Arthur Masuaku during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

FIH Pro League: GB 1 Spain 1 (2-3 pens)

Great Britain's men huddle (pic GB Hockey)

West Ham Women’s Flaherty driven by ‘pain’ of 2018

West Ham skipper Gilly Flaherty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists