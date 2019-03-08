Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Column: Dr Mohammed Fahim, Qur’ani Murkuz Trust - Good Friday: An Islamic perspective

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 April 2019

Dr Mohammed Fahim gives an Islamic perspective to Good Friday.

Dr Mohammed Fahim gives an Islamic perspective to Good Friday.

Archant

My seven year old grandson said to me: “Grandpa do you know that Easter is a very sad occasion?”

I asked him: “Why?”

He replied: “Because Jesus died on the cross.”

So I told him the following:

Muslims believe that every Friday is a Good Friday. Prophet Mohammed pbuh said: “The most prominent of the days (literally the leader of the days) is Friday and the most honoured in God’s sight.

“It is more honoured in God’s sight than the day of breaking the fast or the day of sacrifice. It has five significant merits: God created Adam on this day, on this day God sent Adam down to the earth, on this day God caused Adam to die, on this day there is a time during which if anyone asks anything of God it will be granted to him unless he asks for something which is forbidden and on this day the Hour of Judgement will be established. There are no angels close to God or sky or earth or wind or mountain or sea who are not worried concerning the day of Friday.”

Muslims also believe that God saved and raised Jesus unto Himself on Good Friday. The Quranic teaching is that Christ was not crucified nor killed, notwithstanding certain apparent circumstances which produced that illusion in the minds of some of his enemies, that disputations, doubts, and conjectures on such matters are vain, and that he was taken up to God in body and soul.

The saving of Jesus is an occasion to celebrate by giving thanks to God as the saving of Moses and the Israelites from Pharaoh. This made my grandson so happy.

Most Read

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Police break up large group of teens preparing to fight in Ilford

Youths were preparing to fight. Picture: Google Maps

‘I told you bruv’: Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending 18 hours in Seven Kings car park is vindicated

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Fridge freezer revealed to be cause of Gants Hill house fire

The fire broke out at 110 Collinwood Gardens in Gants Hill

Most Read

Redbridge has lower levels of diarrhoea than national average

Redbridge historically has low rates of tummy trouble compared to the national average. Picture: Dominic Lipinski

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Police break up large group of teens preparing to fight in Ilford

Youths were preparing to fight. Picture: Google Maps

‘I told you bruv’: Ilford Uber Eats driver accused of spending 18 hours in Seven Kings car park is vindicated

Asif Hussain with his parking fine at the Aldi store car park in Seven Kings.

Fridge freezer revealed to be cause of Gants Hill house fire

The fire broke out at 110 Collinwood Gardens in Gants Hill

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Viewpoint: Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to break Brexit deadlock

Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to end 'this Brexit chaos'.

Team News: Sutton United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Lawrence leads Essex fightback at Surrey

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Fan Butler to sleep at Leyton Orient for charity event

Leyton Orient fan Andrew Butler will take part in a charity sleep out event at the National League club (pic: Dream Team FC).

Treble-winners Hornchurch snap up former Essex ace Westfield for defence of titles

Essex batsman Mervyn Westfield hits out at Chelmsford (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists