Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Opinion: We should all adopt more humility

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 May 2019

Ilford Salvation Army Caption Dr John Clifton wants all to adopt more humility.

Ilford Salvation Army Caption Dr John Clifton wants all to adopt more humility.

Archant/Catherine Davison

At The Salvation Army in Ilford we have recently begun a new series during our Sunday morning meetings focussing on writings called ‘Helps to Holiness’ by a legendary Salvation Army Officer called Samuel Logan Brengle (1860-1936).

Brengle was an American, and came to London to train as a Salvation Army Officer with the founder William Booth.

Booth was sceptical about Brengle, thinking him to be dangerous because of his lofty education and lack of discipline which might upset the progress The Army was making.

One of the first duties Brengle had was to shine the shoes of his fellow trainee-officers.

At first, young Samuel was really offended at this idea.

He had been his own boss and did not expect to do such things.

You may also want to watch:

As he resigned himself to the task, he came to realise that this is exactly the work that Jesus Christ did.

In the 13th Chapter of John's Gospel, we are told of Jesus washing the dirty, dusty feet of his disciples, saying “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you.”

As Brengle polished those boots, he found himself adopting more and more the posture of Jesus Christ.

Brengle later wrote: “It was the best training I could have had. I was practicing humility.”

I wonder what it would mean for you and me to adopt the same posture?

How might we practice humility?

It is a rare trait in the world today but one that we greatly need.

Most Read

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Appeal for people who worked in Ilford in the 70s to come forward after man dies from asbestos-related cancer

Gary and his wife Cary in the late 1970s. Picture: Wallace family

Most Read

Gants Hill Shalom bagel shop has been sold

Shalom Hot Bagels in Gants Hill is changing ownership. New owner Lawrence with Mr Shalom. All Pictures: Ken Mears

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Road closed in Ilford so children can play in the street

Children from Apex Primary School having fun after the school got permission from the council to hold their first Play street.

Appeal for people who worked in Ilford in the 70s to come forward after man dies from asbestos-related cancer

Gary and his wife Cary in the late 1970s. Picture: Wallace family

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

FIH Pro League: GB 1 China 2

China celebrate a goal against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League (pic GB Hockey)

Lifetime achievement award for Hearn

Barry Hearn with Bianca Westwood and Stephanie Moore MBE after receiving his Bobby Moore Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Pride of Essex Sports Awards in Chigwell (pic David Solomon)

London Youth Games announces Nike partnership

The London Youth Games have announced a partnership with Nike

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham in Women’s FA Cup Final: Marathon man Jack is ready for the biggest day of his professional career

Jack Sullivan and rthe West Ham players
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists