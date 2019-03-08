Search

Opinion: Small steps to protect environment

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 May 2019

Rev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes: Photo: Janet Buchan

Rev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes: Photo: Janet Buchan

Chris Hoyle 2016

I spent last weekend in North Wales for a family celebration.

The countryside is spectacularly beautiful. It was tremendously refreshing to enjoy the wide open spaces, the dramatic mountains, the multitude of wild flowers - and I saw my first swallow of the year.

As I enjoyed it all, I was reminded once again of our responsibility to care for this earth, which we have received as a gift, and to work for its preservation and flourishing so that we can hand it on to the next generations in an even better state than the state in which we found it.

We know that this is a huge challenge.

The comfort and convenience that we increasingly expect in our lives make it hard for us to use resources wisely.

But the consequences of not doing so are enormous.

I saw "recycling" on a massive scale on my holiday: the repurposing of an old slate mine as a tourist and activity centre, enhancing the landscape, providing employment and using natural resources well.

We may not be responsible for such big projects but we can take small steps.

At St Paul's we're encouraging the congregation to bring a re-usable cup for after-service coffee, so cutting down our waste.

That's a first step. There will be others.

What small steps could you take?

God has given us a beautiful world.

Let us do what we can to ensure that it remains viable and beautiful for those who will follow.

