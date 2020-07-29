Search

Your thank you messages to schools after a strange year

PUBLISHED: 12:45 01 August 2020

Andreas Sasu Ciobanu, Cleveland Road Primary School.

Andreas Sasu Ciobanu, Cleveland Road Primary School.

In an extraordinary year for schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances.

Here are two messages thanking teachers for their hard work:

To all the staff of Glade Primary School.

Thank you for all the amazing work they have done with our family throughout our 15 years at the school.

Khadijah has missed the final year celebrations but we are forever indebted to the school for all their hard work over the years. Thank you Glade Primary!

Khadijah Amirouche 6E

To my teachers of Cleveland Road.

For head teacher Mrs Naidoo, also big thank you and I miss you a lot. For my class teachers Miss Harber and Mrs Vali!

The best school ever!

Love you all from my heart!

Andreas Sasu Ciobanu, 4H

