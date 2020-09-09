Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

View from the House: Planning must heed residents’ views

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 September 2020

MP Iain Duncan Smith is concerned that the changes in planning regulations could have a significant impact on communities.

MP Iain Duncan Smith is concerned that the changes in planning regulations could have a significant impact on communities.

PA Archive/PA Images

The shake-up to the planning regulation proposed by the government will – like all “shake-ups” – need to be carefully considered, as it could have significant consequences for communities such as ours.

Under the proposals, automatic approvals will be available for some types of development in designated growth areas. Once designated, residents and local politicians will have few means through which to object to any new buildings springing up.

Already 90pc of planning applications are approved, with permissions granted for new homes doubling since 2012.

Of course, it is important to build homes and to get our economy moving after months of economic paralysis, but we need to build with full awareness of the nature of our local communities and not disregard the views of residents. Having spoken to residents, this is not what local people want.

You may also want to watch:

These proposals could result in a rapid increase of high-rise buildings which will fundamentally change the character of the neighbourhood.

Furthermore, there needs to be careful consideration given to improving infrastructure and services, which will be needed for existing demand, not to mention any increase.

Another issue of concern is the removal of cladding, deemed to be unsafe, from tall buildings.

I continue to engage with the council, developers and residents to fight the unfair and escalating costs faced by homeowners. In some cases, developers have tried to duck responsibilities.

I am determined that residents should not be forced to foot an unfair bill.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Angelina Jolie surprises ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid’ Seven Kings boys with donation and personalised letter

Angelina Jolie surprised two boys in Seven Kings with a large donation to their fundraiser to help starving children in Yemen. Picture: PA/ Yui Mok and Adeela Moosa

Building collapses in South Woodford

Emergency services are on the scene of a collapsed building in South Woodford. Picture: Paul Wood

Chigwell mum and daughter return to Britain’s Got Talent after emotional golden buzzer secured their spot

Honey Harrison-Maw surprised her mum Sammy Harrison by signing them both up to audition for Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Sam Harrison

Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

Police arrested a man walking around Gants Hill with a chainsaw at 3:30 in the morning. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

England star Rachel Daly says ‘ambition and potential’ attracted her to West Ham

West Ham United secure loan deal for England international Rachel Daly (Pic: West Ham United)

Saint Francis Hospice: Providing occupational therapy from a distance

Claire Smart is an occupational therapist at Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from the House: Planning must heed residents’ views

MP Iain Duncan Smith is concerned that the changes in planning regulations could have a significant impact on communities.

Wanstead captain piles the pressure on Brentwood before last-day title decider

Tom Simmons of Wanstead and Snaresbrook drives through the covers during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Hutton CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Overton Drive on 22nd August 2020

Woodford Wells know a win may not be enough to secure league title on the final day

Woodford Wells celebrate claiming a wicket against South Woodford (Pic: Graham Hodges)