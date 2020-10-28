Opinion

Spiritual view: How you treat people tells all!

I recently read a quote again on social media “No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells all”.

This was one of those repetitive quotes where I find myself nodding in complete agreement every time, a message too easily forgotten.

As a parent, I have tried my best to embed this ethos with my children, even more so in this ever-changing world. Over the last decade, we have seen social media grow rapidly in importance. According to reports, 3.5 billion people actively use social media, that is 45 per cent of the world’s population. Inevitably more and more people look up to influencers on social media to guide them with their decision making.

Today, social media influencers generate large followings of people who pay close attention to their views, clothes, holidays, cars and lifestyle. But the reality is we only see what many of these influencers want us to see, and even what we do experience is from our smartphone and not real life.

I find myself having to remind younger people more and more that money, status, Instagram followers and education cannot buy a personality or empathy.

D grades can still earn you a degree, outer beauty fades, waistlines expand and funds can diminish. In the end clout and influence can become debunked over time.

In other words, none of those things are real and none of them tell you a single thing about a person’s true nature. Because whatever you think you possess is worthless to the people you treat badly and only see you for how you treated them.

How you treat people ultimately tells all!