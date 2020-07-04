Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Spiritual Life: Rev Janet Buchan on coronavirus challenges

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 July 2020

Rev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes: Photo: Janet Buchan

Rev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes: Photo: Janet Buchan

Chris Hoyle 2016

***

Rev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes: Photo: Janet BuchanRev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes: Photo: Janet Buchan

There’s much challenge for us all at the moment: the challenge we are facing in living with the coronavirus and, now, how to emerge safely from lockdown; the challenge for those who have dramatically reduced income; the challenge to us all to strive for a more equal society, where all people are respected and valued, no matter what the colour of their skin, or their social status. There is so much to do.

You may also want to watch:

Prayer helps, of course. God is always present, always giving us reasons to look beyond our narrow horizons, and giving us the strength we need when we ask for it.

For me, part of that strength derives from the contemplation of the beauty of the natural world that God has made and has given us to nurture and enhance. It is so very beautiful at the moment! My garden, for which I give thanks every day, has burst into life – roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees, and even vegetables – carrots, chard, brussels sprouts , which I’ve never grown before. There is a sense of abundance and even mystery, as plants come into life from the tiniest of seeds. I am hopeful for a harvest. There is a glimpse of potential, of what could be if we would only nurture the gifts we have been given.

Can we find inspiration in the natural world and, drawing on God’s strength, use the raw material with which we’ve been entrusted to make a better society for us all? Let’s work on it!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Ilford shop which sold alcohol without licence for six years granted new licence

The Azad Food Centre was granted a new alcohol licence until 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Most Read

Oaks Park High School criticised after death of student

Oaks Park High School, Newbury Park, has been criticised. Picture: Google Streetview

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Heartbroken family of Ilford teen release tribute to ‘sweet son’

The family of Zain Pervez, 15, released a tribute to him after he died in June.

Ilford shop which sold alcohol without licence for six years granted new licence

The Azad Food Centre was granted a new alcohol licence until 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Spiritual Life: Rev Janet Buchan on coronavirus challenges

Rev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes: Photo: Janet Buchan

England reveal squad for first Test against West Indies

Dan Lawrence hits out watched by Keaton Jennings during day one of an England warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl.

Essex v Kent in 1776: Two dead and not a ball bowled

Sadly there's been no cricket this summer. Picture: Bill Smith

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Coronavirus: Assurances given to British Olympic, Paralympic bosses

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London