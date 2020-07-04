Spiritual Life: Rev Janet Buchan on coronavirus challenges

Rev Janet Buchan of St Paul's Vicarage, Goodmayes



There’s much challenge for us all at the moment: the challenge we are facing in living with the coronavirus and, now, how to emerge safely from lockdown; the challenge for those who have dramatically reduced income; the challenge to us all to strive for a more equal society, where all people are respected and valued, no matter what the colour of their skin, or their social status. There is so much to do.

Prayer helps, of course. God is always present, always giving us reasons to look beyond our narrow horizons, and giving us the strength we need when we ask for it.

For me, part of that strength derives from the contemplation of the beauty of the natural world that God has made and has given us to nurture and enhance. It is so very beautiful at the moment! My garden, for which I give thanks every day, has burst into life – roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees, and even vegetables – carrots, chard, brussels sprouts , which I’ve never grown before. There is a sense of abundance and even mystery, as plants come into life from the tiniest of seeds. I am hopeful for a harvest. There is a glimpse of potential, of what could be if we would only nurture the gifts we have been given.

Can we find inspiration in the natural world and, drawing on God’s strength, use the raw material with which we’ve been entrusted to make a better society for us all? Let’s work on it!