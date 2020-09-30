Opinion

Spiritual view: Musing on ‘the departure lounge’

Thank God, one of the most beautiful things about my age now is that I’m in the departure lounge waiting for my flight call.

On my way to the airport I was reflecting on my fleeting life. I spent almost one third of it in bed. I had no choice before coming to this world. I don’t know when, or how, or where I will die.

So if I had no control over my own soul, why do I argue about the One Who created it?

I arrived at the airport, I went through security. They took my hand baggage from me saying you can’t take any of your money on this journey.

I proceeded to passport control. I was asked: “Do you know where you are going?” “Yes” I answered. “It is a very special flight to a Black Hole.”

I proceeded to the departure lounge.

An announcement said: “This is Angelic Airline. Passengers travelling to the Black Hole destination will be transferred by three buses to their flights.

“The white bus will be for those who are nearest to God, they don’t need a boarding pass.

“The green one will be for the Companions of the Right Hand, who will be given their green boarding pass in their right hand.

“The red bus will be for the companions of the Left Hand. Those are the ones who had forsaken God. Angelic Airline wishes you a pleasant and safe flight.”

So while waiting for my flight, and not knowing which bus will take me, I thought I will repent and ask for forgiveness.

The bus will not arrive one minute early or late. The driver is not Asian or Arab or African. The driver is the Angel of Death.