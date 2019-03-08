Opinion: Must work hard to keep community safe

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs knows safety is a concern of resdients. Picture: LBTH Archant

Community Safety remains a key concern for residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We have lost over 200 police officers due to austerity since 2010 and our residents want to see police officers on the beat.

As a council we are plugging the gaps austerity has caused despite our own core funding from government being 64 per cent less compared with 2010.

You may also want to watch:

We are investing in additional council funded police officers and a post at the Royal London to work with victims and perpetrators of violence.

We also have one of the best funded youth services in the capital and over the summer will again be running our programme of free summer activities.

As a council we are taking action.

Keeping our community safe needs all of us - parents, schools and community leaders to have a role in reinforcing the message that carrying violent weapons is not acceptable.

It's an issue where we all play our role.