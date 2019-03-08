Search

Opinion: Must work hard to keep community safe

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 July 2019

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs knows safety is a concern of resdients. Picture: LBTH

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs knows safety is a concern of resdients. Picture: LBTH

Archant

Community Safety remains a key concern for residents.

We have lost over 200 police officers due to austerity since 2010 and our residents want to see police officers on the beat.

As a council we are plugging the gaps austerity has caused despite our own core funding from government being 64 per cent less compared with 2010.

We are investing in additional council funded police officers and a post at the Royal London to work with victims and perpetrators of violence.

We also have one of the best funded youth services in the capital and over the summer will again be running our programme of free summer activities.

As a council we are taking action.

Keeping our community safe needs all of us - parents, schools and community leaders to have a role in reinforcing the message that carrying violent weapons is not acceptable.

It's an issue where we all play our role.

Redbridge Council gives decision on 42-storey building on Bodgers site

Councillors looking at the model of a 42-storey building on the Bodgers site in Ilford. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Man on trial for murder claimed ‘I run Ilford’ Old Bailey jury told

A shrine in memory of Ché Morrison outside Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Aaron Walawalkar

A pub in Redbridge named the cheapest place to buy a pint in London

The Underground map of pints. Picture: StoreKit

Police called to Barkingside pub after ‘gunshots’ heard, but no arrests made

Police attended Fairlop Oak. Picture: Ken Mears

Crimestoppers offering up £10,000 reward for information that helps find thugs who kidnapped Newham father from Ilford street

Aron Kato. Picture: Met Police

